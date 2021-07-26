Naomi Wafula wins Craig Bowl tournament

Anthony Kimani

Anthony Kimani (left) receives his title from Polycarp Igathe after winning the July Monthly Mug at Ruiru Sports Club on July 24, 2021.

Photo credit: Pool

By  Larry Ngala

Sports Writer

Nation Media Group

What you need to know:

  • The nearest to pin awards went to Jessy Ndegwa and Martha Njama, and leading the guests was James Nganga with a score of 38 points.
  • He beat Maina Ruo by two points, and the lady guest winner was Caroline Muthiga on 35 points. The Top notch golfer winner was Kenneth Kimathi who scored 38 points.

Former national ladies champion Naomi Wafula from Kitale was at her best over the weekend as she fired five over gross 77 to claim the overall title in the 2021 Craig Bowl tournament at Kiambu Golf Club.

Also Read

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.