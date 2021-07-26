Naomi Wafula wins Craig Bowl tournament

Former national ladies champion Naomi Wafula from Kitale was at her best over the weekend as she fired five over gross 77 to claim the overall title in the 2021 Craig Bowl tournament at Kiambu Golf Club.

Currently playing off handicap two, Wafula made two birdies and a number of pars for three over par in the first nine and two over at the back nine.

“I missed many chances for birdies, though the course was nice and short. I'm now practising for the Coast Open and so I will travel this weekend to have enough time to prepare," said Wafula, who is keen to qualify to play in the Ladies European Tour event at Vipingo in October.

Meanwhile, taking the A division title at Kiambu was home player Joyce Wanjiru, who carded six over par 78 to win on countback from Vet Lab’s Channelle Wangari.

Another Kiambu player Jane Njoroge was third on 80 gross. Taking the B division title was Mary Kabuga on 91 gross, winning by three shots from Lucy Gachimbiri, who beat Joyce Kimondo on countback.

Winning the nett title in the A division was Grace Kibe with an impressive score of 67 nett, with Mary Kimemia on 71 finishing second, while Sarah Khanyereri was third on nett 72 nett.

In B division, Jillian Mwangi carded nett 68 to win ahead of Catherine Mburugu on 73 and third placed Mary Nyamemba. The event attracted a field of 82 players.

At Ruiru Sports Club, the handicap 18 Anthony Kimani posted an impressive score of 40 points to claim the overall title in the July Monthly Mug.

It was however a tight finish for the men’s first prize between Jacob Theuri and F.N. Ndegwa who both had posted 39 points. Theuri beat Ndegwa on countback to emerge the winner, as Ndegwa took home the runners up prize.

In third place was J. Njagu with a score of 38 points though after beating Ngugi on countback.

Ngugi was awarded the fourth prize as Jane Ndirangu with the day’s best score of 43 points emerged the lady winner, followed in second place by Lucy Kwendo on 39 points, while Irene Wamoro was placed third with a score of 38 points, just a point better than Lucy Njuguna, who took the fourth prize.

The nines went to R. Kithuka on 21 and Thagichu Kiiru on 22, while Ben Omondi clinched the gross title with a score of five over par 77, playing off scratch. In the subsidiary events, Chris Andrea won the men’s longest drive with Anne Kanyori taking the ladies title.

The nearest to pin awards went to Jessy Ndegwa and Martha Njama, and leading the guests was James Nganga with a score of 38 points.

He beat Maina Ruo by two points, and the lady guest winner was Caroline Muthiga on 35 points. The Top notch golfer winner was Kenneth Kimathi who scored 38 points.



The following are summarised results of the weekend round up;



At Nyahururu; Tononoka Golf tournament; Overall winner Moses Koskei 39 points, Men winner- Jesse Mugo 39 pts, John Koskei 39, Lady winner- Nancy Njoki 36, runner up Florence Kamunya, Guest winner- J.Githinji (njoro) 36 pts, Nines: Fr D. Munyeki 22, M. Githuku 20, Nearest to Pin – Thomas Mundia, Longest drive-Men- Richard Muthugia, Lady- Florence Kamunya, Junior Winner- Alex Kamande 26 pts, Ryan Munyua 24 pts, Caddie winner- Paul Ndirangu 38 pts.