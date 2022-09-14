Naomi Wafula jets back afrer winning TZ Ladies Open

Vipingo Ridge based Naomi Wafula clinched this year’s Tanzania Ladies Open golf title at the at Dar es Salaam Gymkhana Club over the weekend.

Her win came after she had also steered the Kenya ladies team to a fourth place finish in the 2022 All Africa Ladies Challenge Trophy at the same venue.

Wafula, no doubt Kenya’s top female golfer at the moment, and playing off handicap one, produced an impressive 54-hole total of five under par 211 to beat Tanzania’s top lady golfer Madina Iddy by two shots.

Wafula got off to flying start, firing six under par 66 gross in the opening round before returning one under 71 in the second round.

“The course was very tough with similar conditions like the Mombasa golf club, so one has to know how to pick the ball from the ground. All the same, I managed to make many birdies particularly on the ling holes (par fives) and even the par fours which real made me short a strong six under for a start," said Wafula after returning back to her base Wednesday morning.

“My golf is good at the moment and I believe I would have shot even lower scores if I was playing here at Vipingo Ridge or other Kenyan courses, though I am very happy bringing home the trophy," added Wafula, who made four birdies in the front nine, and three at the back nine in her magnificent 66.

Iddy on the other hand fired three under 69 in the opening round, but dropped a shot in the second round, posting 73 and one under 71 in the closing round for a 213, while Wafula despite dropping two shots in the final round’s 74, emerged top in the field of 56 players drawn from 20 countries.

Another Kenyan Mercy Nyanchama finished third ahead of fourth-placed Neema Olomi of Tanzania, who carded 225 gross.