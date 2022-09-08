Nanyuki hosts Nation Classic Golf series

The 2022 Nation Classic Golf series dubbed “Road to Dubai Desert Classic’’ returns this weekend at the nine-hole Nanyuki Sports Club course in Laikipia County after a short break.

This weekend’s tournament, which is open to golfers from the mountain region, has attracted a record entry of 200 players including 55 guests of the Nation Media Group drawn from clubs like Karen, Ruiru and Thika Sports Club.

If all the players drawn show up at Nanyuki, this will be the biggest field to have participated in a Nation Classic event at the club. Last year’s event attracted a field of 135 players.

Like in the first four legs of the series held in Kisumu, Nakuru, Nyali Mombasa and Nyahururu, the Nation Media Group which has been supporting the annual series since 1995 save for 2020, is being supported by a number of partners.

They include CIC Insurance Group, Premier Foods Limited, African Salihiya Cargo (ASCC) and Unga Group.

Nation Media Head of External Affairs Clifford Machoka thanked all the partners who have come on board to support the event, and invited them to join the Nation in the last two events in Machakos and Ruiru.

CIC General Manager, Marketing and Customer Experience Joseph Kamiri said: "Sports bring people together, and in our case CIC stakeholders who include customers, agents and brokers. We are holding tournaments in different regions across the country also through partnerships to strengthen business relationships with our clients for profitable growth."

Kamiri said the Nanyuki tournament comes after engagement with five other golf clubs with the most recent events held in Kakamega and Vetlab Sports Club.

“We look forward to engage in eight golf clubs this year. Other sports events supported by the company include the Rugby Kabeberi Sevens, and the Kenya Prisons Service Athletics Championships held in April this year."

On the other hand, African Salihiya Cargo (ASCC) Corporate affairs manager Saeed Sheikh Abdirahman said his company has been supporting sports activities such as football across the Country.

"Sporting activities and recreation is not about winning, its about helping build stronger, healthier, happier and safer communities."

Besides the prizes being offered to the winners in the various categories, the top five players including the overall winner, men's champion and runners up, lady's winner and junior winner, will qualify to play in the grand finale at Ruiru Sports Club.

The overall winner among the qualifiers from the various legs will earn a trip to Dubai to watch the 2022 Desert Classic, a DP World Tour event.

In addition to the members, and guests, a special prize has also been reserved for the staff who will be led by NMG Group Chairman Dr Wilfred Kiboro and Director Louis Otieno, while the members include former Nation classic winner Richard Kabugi, Jediel Muriungi, Gabriel Miungi, John Mathai, Nyeri’s Arthur Muchiri, Mwangi Gathu, and George Kiguta and Nyahururu’s Moses Koskei, Dennis Kigundu and Moses Karuga.

Those going for the guests prize will include Robert Nyanchoga from Royal, Karen’s Don Riaroh, and David Nduati and CIC’s Joseph Kamiri among others.

Because of the big entry, teeing off for those drawn in the morning is set for 6.40am.