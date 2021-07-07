Nakuru leg added to 'Nation' Classic Series

Uasin Gishu County Governor Jackson Mandago (right) presents an award to Vivian Amusala, the overall winner of the 2021 Nation Classic Golf Series first leg, at Eldoret Sports Club in Uasin Gishu County on June 05, 2021.

Photo credit: Jared Nyataya | Nation Media Group

  • The Nation Classic returns to Mombasa Golf Club after four years, with the last event having taken place at Nyali Golf and Country Club.
  • Besides the home golfers, the event is expected to also attract players from Nyali and the other clubs in the region such as Nyali, Leisure, Vipingo and Malindi.

The Nation Media Group (NMG) has added one more event in its 2021 Nation Classic Golf series, bringing the total number of events to four.

