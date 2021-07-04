Mworia tops Moutain Classic at Kiambu course

Pius Mworia teeing off at the first tee in a past event.

Photo credit: File | Nation Media Group

By  Larry Ngala

Sports Writer

Nation Media Group

What you need to know:

  • Jerim Otieno and George Kuria won the nines with 22 points each with Thomas Gichuhi emerging the best guest with a score of 41 points, ahead of Wilfred Oroko on 38 points.
  • James Ngotho and Akinyi Gitonga won the longest drive contest and Anthony Mwangi and Eunice Maranya (Hole in One on 14th) winning the nearest to pin prizes.

Former Kiambu Golf Club chairman Pius Mworia produced an excellent score of nett 65 to claim the overall title during the weekend’s 13th edition of the Mountain Classic golf tournament at the nine-hole Kiambu Golf Club course.

