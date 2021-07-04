Mworia tops Moutain Classic at Kiambu course

Former Kiambu Golf Club chairman Pius Mworia produced an excellent score of nett 65 to claim the overall title during the weekend’s 13th edition of the Mountain Classic golf tournament at the nine-hole Kiambu Golf Club course.

Playing off handicap 16, Mworia carded nett 34 nett in the first nine and a brilliant 31 nett at the back nine to beat men winner Kennedy Kamau by one shot. Kamau had posted 35 and 31 for 66 nett. He beat Benjamin Kibiku (32 and 34) on countback.

Michael Karanga shot level par 72 to clinch the gross title, with Wanjiru Karume on nett 69 emerging the best lady. Leading the sponsors (Mountain Tigers) was Martin Nyaga on 69 nett after a countback with Fredrick Njeru Njagi.

In the guest category, Victor Kuria on nett 68 emerged the winner, while winning the nines were Martin Murigi on 32 and John Gitau also on 32 nett. The event attracted a field of 110 players including Njenga Mbugua, who holed in one over the par three-13th hole.

At Vet Lab Sports Club, the Kiambu pair of Joyce Wanjiru and Jane Kanyi posted an impressive 46 points to claim the overall prize in the Betterball Stableford Windhoek International Pairs Series, and qualify for the national finals to be held in August.

Finishing second was the Sigona pair of Gurtej Phull and Jay Varia with a score of 45 points after beating Vet Lab’s Mwangi Muiruri and Jane Mwangi, and the fourth placed pair of long hitters James Kamenchu of Railway and Limuru’s Dennis Maara.

To complete the qualifying list was the pair of Sawan Raikundalia of Sigona and Sawaan Shah with a score of 43 points.

At Karen Country Club, Milcah Kamere fired a round of 44 points to claim the overall title in the ICEA Lion golf tournament, as Samuel Gatura on 41 points was second. Chris Pasha on 40 points beat Alice Kariuki on countback to finish third, with Kariuki taking home the fourth prize.

Jerim Otieno and George Kuria won the nines with 22 points each with Thomas Gichuhi emerging the best guest with a score of 41 points, ahead of Wilfred Oroko on 38 points.

James Ngotho and Akinyi Gitonga won the longest drive contest and Anthony Mwangi and Eunice Maranya (Hole in One on 14th) winning the nearest to pin prizes.

The following are summarised weekend results;

At Nyali: New KCC Golf Tournament; Men winner- Ijaz Sheikh 42 pts, cb Peter Kimanga, 42, JC Patel 41, Sanjay Kotecha 40. Lady winner- Lena Breitner 34 cb Jayne Githere, Mary Kangu. Best Senior-Qamar Naqvi 39, Junior winner- Alyssa Jamal 40 pts. Guest winner- Major General Simon Karanja 34, Nines: Mohdhar Abubakar 21, Hitendra Halai 22 pts.