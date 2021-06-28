Mwangi claims Ladies Medal tourney at Vet Lab

Mercy Nyanchama follows the progress of her tee off from first tee during the Kabete Ladies Open at Vet Lab Sports Club on February 27, 2021.

Photo credit: Chris Omollo | Nation Media Group

By  Larry Ngala

Sports Writer

Nation Media Group

What you need to know:

  • In B division, Dennis Musau fired an impressive nett 67 to win ahead of Timothy Opar on 70 and Anthoy Kariuki 72. In C division, Keval Shah shot nett 69 to win on countback from Charles Maitho, while Ramesh Shah was third on 71 nett.

Home player Jane Mwangi posted nett 72 to claim the overall title in the Ladies Medal No. 3 tournament at Vet Lab Sports Club over the weekend.

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.