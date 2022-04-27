Mwai Kibaki: An avid golfer who loved the sport

The duties of high-ranking politicians can be quite stressful and to retain a sober mind, they have to device ways of letting off the pressure.

For the late president Mwai Kibaki, a bottle or two of White Cap beer would do the trick before he suffered a near-fatal accident on his way back to Nairobi from a campaign meeting in Machakos just before the 2002 General Election.

Kenya’s third President Mwai Kibaki, who passed on Friday was an avid golfer.

He served as Kenya’s president from 2002 to 2013.

While serving as vice-president under Kenya’s second president Daniel arap Moi, Kibaki would spare time for a round of golf even with a busy schedule.

In an interview with Citizen TV, Kibaki's personal physician Dr Dan Gikonyo confirmed that after the accident, Kibaki kept off alcohol and exercised everyday.

"He was very keen on his golf. Anytime he had an opportunity he would sneak into Muthaiga Golf Club for a round. I can tell you he really enjoyed his golf," former Limuru Golf Club chairman George Maara recalls.

"It's unfortunate that there was a time when he had this accident and he could no longer enjoy his golf," said Maara.

Maara said he got to interact closely with Kibaki in the early 90s during the early stages of the Democratic Party at a time when there was clamour for multiparty democracy in the country.

"I followed him and supported him, we would later renew our acquaintance when I was elected Chairman of Limuru Country Club when I asked him to come over and preside over the 50 years anniversary celebrations. He came over and we had a great time together and rekindled our friendship," Maara, who is now eyeing the Kiambu Senate seat on a Jubilee Party ticket, added.

"I must admit that I got a lot of counseling and advice on how to manage issues and leadership and how to unite people from him during my time as the Kenya golf Union chairman," he said.

Maara joined thousands of Kenyans streaming into Parliament from different parts of the country to pay their last respects to the departed economist and president.

"I am here to pay my last respects to the late President. I want to convey my condolences to his children, the entire family and all those that knew him and worked with him and indeed the entire nation. We have lost a good leader."

Kibaki was also the patron of Kenya Golf Union.

A requiem mass in honour of Mzee Kibaki will be held at Nyayo Stadium on Friday.