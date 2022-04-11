Muthomi, Muthusi shine in Machakos leg of Safaricom Junior Tour

Windsor Golf Hotel and Country Club’s Kanana Muthomi continued with her fine form in the ongoing Safaricom Golf Tour Junior Series.

The 12-year-old Kanana produced an excellent 38 gross at the par 72 Machakos Golf Club course on Sunday to emerge the best girl, as 15-year-old Mukundi Muthusi, a student at Aga Khan Academy, fired 84 gross to claim the boys' overall title.

“It was inspiring to participate in the Safaricom junior tournament here in Machakos. This is my second time in the tour. My putting was not quite as good, but my driver worked well for me and I look forward to playing and winning more tournaments and growing to become a better golfer in the country,” said Muthusi.

Claiming the boys' 15 and above title was Kiunjuri Mathu with a gross of 86, winning ahead of Mugambi Kimathi who posted 91 gross.

Winning the girls' 15 and over category was Kelsie Mbugua on 98 gross, while following in second place was Tesha Wamaitha on 109 nett.

In the Boys' 13-14 Years category, Nathan Mwangi on 95 gross won ahead of Keith Kyama, who garnered 107 gross to take the second position. In the Girls' 13-14 years category, Njeri Waweru carried the day with a score of 139 gross.

Vet Lab Sports Club’s Belinda Wanjiru and Justine Ngeera ruled in the 11-12 category for Girls' after posting 84 and 85 gross respectively, beating Marya Wanjiru and Myles Mwendwa.

In the Girls' eight and under category, Aarna Mengi scored 50 to emerge as the winner, beating Irene Asiyo on countback.

The Machakos leg attracted a field of 57 junior golfers drawn from various clubs in the country, while 97 aspiring junior golfers showed up for the golf clinic that involved training at the facility.

Full results

Boys 7 and Under; Jeff Kibe 51, Ivan Kimutai 52. Girls 8 and Under Aarna Mengi 50 cb Irene Asiyo 50,

Boys 8- 9years, Niam Shah 47, Ryan Njuguna 52, Girls 9-10-Nyawira Macharia 49, cb Wanjiku Mathu 49

Boys 10-Shay Chauhan 49, Karani Gichohi 51, Boys 11-Justin Ngeera 85, Myles Mwendwa 111.

Girls 11-12 Belinda Wanjiru 84, Marya Nyambura 99, Boys 12- Karoki Mathu 89. Victor Ngugi 102,

Girls 13-14 -Njeri Waweru 139, Boys 13-14-Nathan Mwangi 95, Keith Kyama 107,

Girls 15 and Over-Kelsie Mbugua 98, Tesha Wamaitha 109.

Boys 15 and above- Kiunjuri Mathu 86, Mugambi Kimathi 91 gross;