Muthaiga win Tannahill Shield senior event

Muthaiga Golf Club’s senior team beat Kenya Railway Golf Club by narrow margin of one shot, to retain the 2023 Tannahill Shield Seniors title at the par 72 Royal Nairobi Golf Club course on Friday.

The pair of former Kenya number one Wachira Mahihu and Kumar Dhall posted 84 gross while Selest Kilinda and Martin Mwangi as well as the team captain Evans Vitisia and Kamau Thugge posted 86 gross, for a team total of 256 gross to once again take the seniors Shield to Muthaiga, following their juniors who beat Karen by 11 shots to lift the junior title.

“Technically we have very good players who have played in the main event for years, though we found the course completely different from the time we used to come for practice. The Club has done a marvellous job in preparing the course to the level it is now,’’ said team Captain Evans Vitisia, a former rugby international.

Vitisia wished the main team success in the main tournament where Muthaiga is also the defending champion.

“This year most of the teams are fielding leading players therefore one has to really produce the best golf to win this year’s tournament. Teams like Railway, Limuru, Western and hosts Royal appear to have prepared well, though it is the Saturday afternoon round which will give a clear indication of who is likely to win,’’ added Vitisia.

Meanwhile, back in the Seniors, Railway’s Mburu Muigai and Nguru Wachira fired the tournament’s lowest score of 79 while Adelbert Omooria and Joe Kehara carded 92, with R.N. Njoroge and Club Chairman Tim Ruhiu posting 86 for 257.

Karen Country Club, whose team was made up of Jesse Mwangi, Josephat Ngile, Mike Agengo, Mike Kingori, John Muiruiri, David Mambo, George Ndegwa and William Maiyiani carded 260 to finish third.

Hosts Royal tied in fourth place with Western on 269, while the rest finished as follows; Mombasa 273, Windsor 276, Vet Lab 280, Sigona 287 and Limuru 293.