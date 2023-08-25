Muthaiga trail Vet Lab in Patron’s Cup

Muthaiga, the hosts and defending champions of the main event (Trophy) in the Patron’s Cup golf tournament in memory of the Kenya Golf Union (KGU) Patron, the late President Mwai Kibaki, made a slow start in day one of this year’s event at the par 71 Muthaiga Golf Club course on Friday.

They finished second with 13.5 points behind group leaders Vet Lab Sports Club who amassed 25 points. The Sigona Golf Club team was third with six points.

Limuru Country Club's James Kimani follows the flight of his tee shot from 10th tee during The Patron's Cup (Mwai Kibaki Cup) on August 25, 2023 at Muthaiga Golf Club. Photo credit: Chris Omollo | Nation Media Group

Sigona, joined the main group (Trophy) after winning the Shield in last year’s tournament.

They however still have a chance of remaining in the leading group particularly with Saturday’s Four Ball Better Ball in the morning and foursomes in the afternoon as well as Sunday’s singles.

Meanwhile, leading in the Shield were Nyali Golf and Country with 22.5 points followed Kenya Railways with 15. Royal Nairobi Golf stayed third with 7.5 points.

Limuru Country Club was ahead in the Plaque after picking up 22 points, with Karen Country Club and Golf Park tying for the third place on 16 points, while the fourth team was Windsor with six points.

Karen Country Club's Ewan Van Niekerk follows the flight of his tee shot from 10th tee during The Patron's Cup (Mwai Kibaki Cup) on August 25, 2023 at Muthaiga Golf Club. Photo credit: Chris Omollo | Nation Media Group

Windsor, Kiambu Golf Club whose team include the leading amateur in the country Michael Karanga, led 26 points, followed by Thika Sports Club with 17 points, Mombasa Golf Club (14) and Eldoret Golf Club (three) in the Bowl.

The event, which brings together a total of 14 teams of 12 players each, making a total of 168 players, revives the good memories of the annual Magical Kenya Open, particularly with the colourful tournament village and the spectators who travelled from the various clubs to cheer their teams.