Muthaiga top table in Patron Cup tournament

Hosts Muthaiga finally made a move to the top of the table going into Sunday’s final round singles in the 2023 Patron’s Cup tournament at the par 71 Muthaiga Golf Club course.

During the morning round’s Four Ball Better Ball format, the pair of Kushil Nathwani and Neer Chandaria beat Vet Lab’s Jack Mwangi and Isaac Makokha 3-2, while Zubair Khan and Shashwat Harris won 5-4 against Vet Lab’s pair of Carl Wambasi and Richard Wafula.

In the Muthaiga versus Sigona match, Aman Sodi and Bo Ciera beat Akshay Chandaria and Sandeep Matharu 2-up while long hitter Daniel Kiragu and Taimur Malik won 5-4 against Amit Modi and Anand Chandarana, which earned Muthaiga 20 points and a total of 33.50, three points better than Vet Lab while Sigona were down in third place with 11 points after picking five points.

During the afternoon’s Foursomes, Muthaiga collected a massive 27 points to top the list with a total of 60.5 points, well ahead of Vet Lab Sports Club who managed 18 points for a total of 45.5 points.

Sigona remained at the bottom with a possibility of being relegated to the Shield after zero points in the afternoon for 11 points.

In the Patron’s Shield, Nyali Golf and Country Club remained at the top with a commanding lead of 55.5 points after picking up 18 in the Foursomes, having earned 15 in the morning’s Four Ball Better Ball format. Railway finished day two in second place with 33.5 points after after earning five and 13.5, while at the bottom was Royal on 31 made up of 10 and 13.5.