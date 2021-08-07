Muthaiga remain top as Tannahill Shield enters final round

Two rounds leaders Muthaiga maintained their lead going into Sunday’s final round of the 2021 Tannahill Shield golf tournament at the Royal Nairobi Golf Club course.

Led by the Muthaiga captain Khushil Nathwani, the favourites picked up nine points during the afternoon third round, for a total of 35 points, to increase their lead to five points from the joint second-placed Vet Lab Sports Club and the combined Western Kenya team.

Muthaiga Golf Club's Bo Ciera follows his shot from 18th hole fairway to the green on during The 97thTannahill Shield Golf Tournament at Royal Nairobi Golf Club August 7, 2021. Photo credit: Chris Omollo | Nation Media Group

During the afternoon round, Muthaiga beat Western 6-2 but lost to Limuru 5-3 for their nine points, and now they will have to beat Kenya Railway Golf Club and Vet Lab in the fourth and final round, for them to clinch the Shield which has proved elusive in the last two tournaments.

On the other hand, Western halved with Limuru for six points in the afternoon, for a total of 30 points, to remain in joint second with Vet Lab who had an impressive outing in the afternoon where they beat Sigona 6-2 and later beat Mombasa with a similar margin to also close the day on 30 points after collecting 12 points in the afternoon matches.

Meanwhile, Mombasa whose star player is the junior Andrew Wahome, moved to fourth place after picking seven points which included their 5-3 victory over Sigona. Dropping to fifth place was Limuru with 24 points despite having earned nine points in the third round, while Railway with eight points in the afternoon, closed the day with a total of 22 points.

The going remained tough for hosts Royal who are definitely out of the running for the Shield as they only managed eight points in the afternoon for a total of 19 points in seventh place.

Karen remained at the bottom after collecting eight points which could only give them 14 points.

Royal winds up the tournament with a match against Western and Mombasa while Limuru will battle it out with Sigona and Karen. The bottom team other than Royal and Mombasa, will be relegated for next year’s tournament to give room for Windsor or any other team Royal will invite. Windsor was relegated in the 2019 tournament.