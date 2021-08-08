Muthaiga reclaim Tannahill Shield

Muthaiga Golf Club members celerbate with the title after winning the Tannahill Shield at Royal Nairobi Club on August 8, 2021.

Photo credit: Chris Omollo | Nation Media Group

By  Larry Ngala

Sports Writer

Nation Media Group

What you need to know:

  • Vet Lab, whose team was made up of juniors Leo Zurovac (17), Krish Baiju (15) and Steve Orinda, came fourth overall with 32 points.
  • Hosts Royal, who won the Shield in 2018 and 2019, tied with Railway on 31 points, while Mombasa finished seventh on 28 points, one better than Sigona and Karen was last on 18 points.

Giants Muthaiga Golf Club team Sunday beat Western Kenya by a big margin of nine points to reclaim the Tannahill Shield they lost to hosts Royal Nairobi four years ago.

