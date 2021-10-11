Muthaiga's Wambugu wins JGF tourney at Vet Lab

Muthaiga Golf Club’s Kamau Wambugu produced the best gross of two over par 74, to claim the overall title playing off handicap four, during the Junior Golf Foundation (JGF) Vet Lab edition played over the weekend at the par 72 Vet Lab Sports Club course on Sunday.

Taking the nett title was home player Ephraim Mugisha who returned an impressive nett 66. On the other hand, Royal Nairobi Golf Club’s Ryan Mutinda returned the best score of 78 gross playing off handicap eight, to claim the gross title in the 15 to 17 years category.

He won well ahead of Kevin Anyien who carded 82 gross, while taking the gross title in the girls category was Cherishe Wachira who posted 109 gross. The nett winner in the boys category was Ernest Wambugu with a brilliant score of nett 68.

Emerging the best in the 18 to 21 category gross section was David Murugi who carded 80 gross to win by one shot from John Wambari who posted 81 gross. The nett title went to Mwendwa Mutuku on 81 nett.

In the boys 12 to 14 years category, Nathan Carolan shot 83 to win ahead of Jelani Kihanya on 85 gross, while winning the gross title for the girls was Gamjoy Kaur on 93, followed in second place by Maryam Mwakitawa on 102. The nett title went to Nathan Mwangi on 69 nett.

In the 11 years and under, Maher Patel won the gross title on 96 gross ahead of Anthony Nduku on 102 gross. The girls title went to Cherono Kipkorir on 118 gross, winning ahead of Simaloi Mbeya who carded 127 gross with Kumaylabbas Jaffer taking the nett title on 82 nett.

For the none handicap players who played 18 holes, Rayman Kimari emerged the boys gross winner on 105 gross, followed in second place by Francis Mwaura on 109. The girls winner was Chelagat Kipkorir on 129 gross.

In the boys 12 to 14 years category, Ismail Taher shot gross 83, followed in second place by Nayya Nagda on 128 gross. The nine to 11 years boys winner was Justin Ngeera on 41 who won ahead of Sebastian Yongo on 53 while the girls winner was Sophia Nesbit on 53 same with Amara Kimani.