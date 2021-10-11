Muthaiga's Wambugu wins JGF tourney at Vet Lab

By  Larry Ngala

Sports Writer

Nation Media Group

  • Royal Nairobi Golf Club’s Ryan Mutinda returned the best score of 78 gross playing off handicap eight, to claim the gross title in the 15 to 17 years category
  • In the boys 12 to 14 years category, Nathan Carolan shot 83 to win ahead of Jelani Kihanya on 85 gross, while winning the gross title for the girls was Gamjoy Kaur on 93
  • The boys eight years and under winner was Adam Nesbitt with 49 gross and won ahead of Alambir Singh on 52 gross

Muthaiga Golf Club’s Kamau Wambugu produced the best gross of two over par 74, to claim the overall title playing off handicap four, during the Junior Golf Foundation (JGF) Vet Lab edition played over the weekend at the par 72 Vet Lab Sports Club course on Sunday.

