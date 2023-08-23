Muthaiga hosts Mwai Kibaki Cup

Muthaiga Golf Club, known as the "Home of Golf," will this weekend presents the second annual Patron’s Cup – an electrifying three-day golf tournament that encapsulates legacy, camaraderie and spirited competition.

Sanctioned by the Kenya Golf Union (KGU), 14 golf clubs will feature in this grand competition.

There will be four pools for the upcoming event, each bearing unique designations: Trophy Pool, Shield Pool, Plaque Pool and Bowl Pool.

Within the Trophy Pool, notable contenders shall include Muthaiga Golf Club, the custodians of the Patron’s Cup, along with Sigona Golf Club and Vet Lab Sports Club.

The Shield Pool shall feature participants from Kenya Railway Golf Club, Nyali Golf and Country Club and Royal Nairobi Golf Club.

On the other hand, the Plaque Pool will see Golf Park, Karen Country Club, Limuru Country Club and Windsor Golf Hotel and Country Club go head-to-head.

And lastly, there will be the Bowl Pool whose players will be coming from Eldoret Club, Kiambu Golf Club, Mombasa Golf Club and Thika Sports Club.

This strategic allocation aims to foster competition and enhance the grandeur of the forthcoming event.

The tournament is in honour of the late President Mwai Kibaki, the third President of the Republic of Kenya and an ardent golfer, who played an instrumental role in the development of golf across the country.

The year 1978 witnessed his elevation to the status of Patron of the Kenya Golf Union taking over from the grand old man of Kenyan golf Duncan Ndegwa.

“During his stewardship, he fostered a golf renaissance in our nation, demystifying the sport's image from one reserved solely for the elite to one accessible to all, regardless of background," said Kavit Bhakoo, chairman of Muthaiga Golf Club.

"This tournament not only celebrates his legacy but also underscores our commitment towards fostering a community of sportsmanship and camaraderie among golf enthusiasts."

The tournament tees off this Friday with an afternoon Foursomes Match Play. The Saturday round kicks off with an engaging Four-Ball Better Ball match in the morning, followed by another round of Foursomes Match Play in the afternoon.