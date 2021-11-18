Muthaiga hosts Lady Captain Prize, top amatuers at Railway

Adel Balala

Adel Balala in action during the Kenya Amateur Open Stroke Play Championship at the par 73  Nakuru Golf Club course on October 24, 2021.

Photo credit: Pool |

By  Larry Ngala

Sports Writer

Nation Media Group

What you need to know:

  • Outgoing Lady Captain Rose Kithu is parading a big field of 444 golfers where 224 are drawn to play  on Friday, and the remaining 220 - mostly lady members - will be battling it out on Saturday.
  • The two- day event, which officially winds up Kithu’s term of office as the lady captain, will be supported by Absa Bank, Kenya Airports Authority, United Bank of Africa, Skyward Express, NCBA Bank, Kenya Pipeline Company and Tropikal Brands.

It is the Lady Captain’s turn at the par 71 Muthaiga Golf Club course this weekend, following the colourful Chairman’s prize golf tournament three weeks ago.

