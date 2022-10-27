Muthaiga holds Chairman's Prize as Kibaara Meru exits

After two years at the helm of Muthaiga Golf Club, popularly known as the “Home of Golf’’ in Kenya and one of the country’s biggest golf Clubs, Ronald Kibaara Meru finally calls it a day, with a two-day Chairman’s Prize golf tournament this weekend.

The 41-year-old Meru, one of the youngest people to have been elected as chairman at Muthaiga, took over the leadership of the club in 2021 when most of the clubs including Muthaiga were just recovering from the Covid-19 pandemic.

“It was one of the most difficult moments to take over a leadership of a club like Muthaiga because of Covid-19,’’ said Meru.

Among his achievements was to bring back the Magical Kenya Open to Muthaiga where he inked a deal to host the event the next for three years.

He was able to bring on board the Government through KNEHA to build a second bridge across Kiambu road to connect the two nines, while a 400m driving range was put in place in partnership with Kenya Forest Services, and also introduced the online tee booking app, making it easier for members to book tee times.

The board was also able to provide coronavirus vaccination to members of the club, NHIF Biometric registrations for members, and managed to fence the entire nine of the course, and was able to bring home the Tannahill Shield for the two years among many other achievements.

The weekend event has attracted a huge field of 292 players who will be battling it out for over a dozen prizes which will be on offer in the various categories which includes men, ladies, juniors and guests.

In addition to the prizes, five cars will be at stake as special prizes for holes in one Friday and in Saturday’s rounds, courtesy of some of the sponsors Motor Hub, Ziara SEZ Autoworld and Windsor Motors.

The first car, a Mercedes S Class courtesy of MotorHub, will be on offer for any player firing in-one on the par three-second hole, with a Land Cruser being offered on the 11th. The other cars will be at the fifth and 16th holes while a Range Rover 2018 again courtesy of MotorHub will be at stake on the 13th hole during Saturday’s round.

The Chairman has also incorporated the NCBA golf series where Muthaiga members who play well will qualify for the Grand finale on December 9.

NCBA Bank are the Platinum sponsor for the Chairman’s Prize.

Away from Muthaiga, Vet Lab Sports Club will be the venue for the King of Pants Golf tournament being sponsored by Crown Paints, and the nine-hole Kiambu Golf Club course will be the venue for the Lady Chairman’s Prize.