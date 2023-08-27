Muthaiga Golf Club retains Patron’s Cup

Hosts Muthaiga tied with Vet Lab Sports Club in the final round singles, but still managed to retain the main title in the second edition of the Kenya Golf Union (KGU) Patron’s Trophy on Sunday.

The event was held at the par 71 Muthaiga Golf Club course.

Muthaiga, who were the defending champions, collected a total of 45 points in the singles, same with Vet Lab, but having beaten them in Saturday afternoon’s foursomes, they brought their total score to 105.5 points against Vet Lab’s 93.5 to retain the trophy.

Having finished second in that three-team Patron’s Trophy, Vet Lab will remain in the group with Muthaiga and will be joined by Nyali Golf and Country Club who finished with a four rounds total of 105 to lead the Patron’s Shield thus earning promotion to the top group.

During the final round singles, Nyali picked up 49.5 for a total of 105.

Sigona, who played in the Patron's Trophy category, have now been demoted to the Shield where they will join Kenya Railway Golf Club and newly promoted Limuru Country Club who topped the Patron’s Plaque with a total of 98.5 points.

Royal Nairobi, who finished third in the Shield with 63.5 points, will now go down to the Plaque where Windsor drops to the bottom (Patron’s Bowl) while Kiambu earned promotion to the Plaque after posting a total 108 points, to finish ahead of Mombasa on 79, and Thika Sports Club on 85.

A total of 14 teams made up of 12 players each, making a total of 168 players, participated in the event being held in memory of the late President Mwai Kibaki who until his death, was the KGU patron, a position he held for over 30 years.

While the Trophy and Shield section were made up of three clubs each, the last two groups (Plaque and Bowl) attracted four clubs each.

“We are excited that this year’s event went well with each team having been supported by fans from their clubs, and its our wish to make sure that next year’s event becomes event bigger in terms of spectators," said Muthaiga Golf Club captain Bob Ngugi.