Muthaiga stay on course to defend Tannahill Shield

Defending champions Muthaiga Golf Club just like last year, are hot and on track to defend the Tannahill Shield which is marking its 97th anniversary this year, at the par 72 Royal Nairobi Golf Club course.

They easily picked up maximum points in their opening matches on Friday’s opening round for a strong start of 16 points, six points clear of hosts and arch-rivals Royal, Limuru and Western. During the second round played on Saturday morning, the Muthaiga team which include three juniors Njoroge Kibugu, Taimur Malik and Daniel Kiragu, beat Karen 8-0 and posted 6-2 against Kenya Railway Golf Club for a total of 14 and a two rounds total of 30 points.

During their match with Karen, Muthaiga’s Neer Chandaria and Bhavnish Chandaria beat Gakuo Macharia and Paul Kaguamba 4-3 after leading three up at the turn. Khushil Nathwani and John Gitonga scored an easy 6-5 against Gilbert Maina and Wade Kilburn as Aman Sodi and Taimur Malik won by two holes against James Ngotho and Emmanuel Agengo. In the last match, Bo Ciera and Daniel Kiragu posted a 2-up victory against Justus Njogu and Alister Scott.

During the match against Railway, the Chandarias lost by a hole to John Lejirmah and Joseph Gathumbi. But Nathwani and Gitonga won 3-2 against Fidelis Kimanzi and Edwin Murungi while Sodi and Malik scored a huge 8-6 against William Moturi and Ken Chege.

In the last match, Ciera and the long-hitter Kiragu posted a 3-2 win against Anthony Muhoro and John Mburu.

Railway however managed to beat Karen 5-3, while hosts Royal beat Sigona 5-3 and Western Kenya 6-2 for a total of 21 points in second place as the teams returned to the course for the third round. Staying in third place on 17 points, one better than Limuru, and Railway, was Vet Lab who beat Limuru 6-2 and ofcourse Mombasa 5-3.

Western, with only three points in the second round was in sixth place with a total of 13, just one better than Mombasa and Sigona. Karen Country Club which is facing relegation, was tailing off with seven points.

The 2022 Tannahill Shield, which is being sponsored by Jamii Telkom and supported by Chipper Cash, Coca Cola, AAR and Kenyatta National Hospital, started with the Tannahill Junior event at the beginning of the week an event which was won by Vet Lab.