Muthaiga defend Tannahill Shield title

Defending champions Muthaiga Golf Club’s team completed an impressive four rounds total of 53 points, five points more than last year, to retain the prestigious Tannahill Shield title at the par 72 Royal Nairobi Golf Club course on Sunday.

They picked up a total of 12 points from Western and Limuru in the fourth round to beat hosts Royal Nairobi and Kenya Railway Golf Clubs by a huge margin of 17 points.

During their match with Western, Muthaiga’s Bhavnish Chandaria and Neer Chandania halved with Nelson Koech and Peter Rimui, but Aman Sodi and Daniel Kiragu beat Luther Kamau and Elly Barno 4-3, while also posting 4-3 was the pair of Taimur Malik and Njoroge Kibugu, against Western’s Kimeli Mutai and Geoffrey Karioki.

Related Muthaiga stay on course to defend Tannahill Shield Golf

In the last game, Kavit Bhakoo and Kushil Nathwani halved with Robert Nyanchoga and John Kamais for Muthaiga to post a 6-2 victory. They then beat Limuru by a similar score.

Royal beat Vet Lab 6-2 and halved (4-4) with Railway, while Westerm Kenya beat Limuru 6-2 in the last round where Mombasa and Karen halved (4-4) same with Sigona and Karen.

Meanwhile both Royal and Railway scored 10 points in the final round to tie for the second place with a total of 36 points.

The combined team of Western was just a point behind in fourth place. They collected eight points for a total of 35.

They started well in the opening round with 10 points, though they played poorly in the second round where they only managed three points.

However, they secured14 points in the third and eight in the fourth round for a fourth place finish.

Mombasa came home fifth with a score of 30 points, while tying for sixth place was Sigona and Limuru Country Club on 26 points each. Vet Lab and Karen tied in last place with 23 points.

Nine teams participated in the tournament, which returned to its traditional Eastern season, and was sponsored by Jamii Telkom and supported by Chipper Cash, Rentco Africa, Johnnie Walker, Coca Cola, CPF, First Assurance, Sekura, AAR Healthcare, Crown Paints, Safaricom and Kenyatta National Hospital.