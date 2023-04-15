Mulama carries slim lead to Golf Park Open final round

Home player Sammy Mulama moved to the top of the leaderboard going into Sunday’s final round of the 2023 Golf Park Open golf tournament at Ngong Racecourse’s Golf Park.

Mulama fired one over par 71 in the second round on Saturday, for a two rounds total of four over par 144, taking a one shot lead from Royal Nairobi Golf Club’s Amos Odongo. Mulama birdied the ninth and 14th but dropped shots at the second, seventh and 15th, while Odongo carded three over par 73 to bring his total to five over 145.

He bogeyed four holes and only managed one birdie at the sixth hole, while following the two leaders, was Nyali Golf and Country Club’s Adel Balala on 147 after a 74 in the second round where like the others, birdies became elusive to the long-hitter Balala who bogeyed a total of six holes against two birdies at the eighth and 18th for a total of 147.

Defending champion John Lejirmah dropped to 13th over, tying four others including Limuru’s Dennis Maara. He shot 79 in the second round while Maara was on 81.

The top 48 players and ties made it to the third and final round where they will now battle it out for the cash prizes in the Kingdom Bank sponsored event. The top 15 will go home with some money.

Away at Vet Lab Sports Club, Kiambu Golf Club’s Joyce Wanjiru was still ruling going into the final round of the Kenya Ladies Golf Union (KLGU) Open.

She fired 80 in the second round, for a total of 157, leading home player Mercy Nyanchama two shots behind on 15 over par, while Nancy Wairimu was further behind in third place on 19 over par.