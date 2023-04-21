Muigua, Omondi share first round lead at Trans Nzoia Open

Youngster Elvis Muigua and Ruiru Sports Club’s Ben Omondi tied on two over par 75 in Day One of this year’s Trans Nzoia Open at the par 73 Kitale Golf Club course on Friday.

The 19-year-old Muigua from Kiambu Golf Club, started the day well firing two birdies at the first and second holes, but followed that with bogeys at the third and fourth holes, parred the remaining five holes, but dropped shots at the 14th and 16th.

Omondi on the other hand, made birdies on the second and sixth holes but against bogeys on the fifth, eighth and ninth, recovered one shot at the 12th but bogeyed the 15th and 17th to share the lead with the Kiambu lad.

Following the two leaders closely was Golf Park’s William Odek on three over par 76, after a round which had a mix of birdies and bogeys. He started well posting two pars for a start, then picked three straight bogeys at the seventh, eighth and ninth. At the back nine, he birdied from the 10th to 13th but wasted a great chance to lead the round when he bogeyed the 16th and 17th.

Vet Lab’s Ebill Omollo led a group of five on four over par 77. The group included Vipingo Ridge-based Naomi Wafula who is the only lady golfer battling it out with the men in the NCBA Bank-sponsored tournament where defending champion Sammy Mulama made an awful start, posting 83 in the opening round where he was tied in 26th place with four others.