Mount Kilimanjaro Klassic Open called off

The inaugural Mount Kilimanjaro Klassic Open, which was scheduled for this Thursday at the Kilgolf Resort at Usa River near Arusha in Tanzania, has been cancelled.

No reason was given by the Tanzania Golf Union (TGU) for the cancellation of the event, which was going to be the first major professional tournament to be staged in Tanzania.

It was part of the seven European Challenge Tour series in Africa, whose first tournament, the Dimension Data pro-Am, was held in February and the sixth leg of the series, the Limpopo Championship, was played over the weekend at the Euphoria Golf Club in Limpopo, South Africa and was won by Poland’s Mateusz Gradecki with 19 under par total.

The total prize money for the Tanzania event was going to be Sh32 million and a number of players mostly from South Africa were reported to have already arrived in Arusha by the time the event was cancelled.

Meanwhile back home, the fourth leg of the Savanna Golf Tour has received a major boost following a Sh400,000 personal sponsorship by Mombasa County Governor Ali Hassan Joho.

Joho’s contribution now raises the prize money for the tournament that is set to to take place on Tuesday at Karen Country Club to Sh800,000.

Speaking ahead of the tournament, the event organiser Taufiq Balala said that the move will give the players greater motivation.

“We are grateful for the sponsorship we have received from Governor Hassan Joho. This is a true manifestation of his commitment to supporting golf in the country. The tournament continues to attract more players which is very encouraging. We have an entry of 81 players who are set to battle it out at Karen Country Club, and we expect the level of competition to go up a notch higher with the prize fund increase,” said Taufiq.

Oh his part, Mombasa County Governor Hassan Joho said: "The Savannah Golf Tour is a great initiative that will no doubt be key to the development of Kenyan golf. I am very encouraged by the efforts being put by the players themselves in this tournament and I am therefore delighted to support them in their quest to improve their game.

Towards this end, I have made a personal sponsorship of Sh400,000 for the fourth leg of the tournament to be played at Karen Country Club. I encourage more partners to come on board to support this initiative as we aim to take Kenyan golf to the next level," said Joho.

Among the favourite players heading to Karen include Muthaiga Golf Club’s Greg Snow, who won the second and third legs, Vet Lab’s Edwin Mundanyi, who won the inaugural tournament at Muthaiga Golf Club, Golf Park's Erick Ooko, who finished second in the first and second legs, and Kenya Open teen sensation Njoroge Kibugu.

Incidentally, Snow and Mudanyi were among the Kenyan pros expected to travel to Tanzania for the Kilimanjaro Klassic.