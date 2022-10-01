Morocco stun South Africa as Kenya take bronze in Egypt tourney

Morocco on Friday completed a 72-hole total of 44 under par 820 gross to beat defending champions South Africa by eight shots, as hot-charging Kenya took the bronze medal in this year’s All Africa Team Golf Championship at the 72 El Gouna Golf Club course in Hurghada, Egypt.

Morocco put up a brilliant performance to become the first country to beat the South Africans since the AATGC was first played in South Africa in 2001.

The Moroccans took the lead right from the first round with a total of 204, a score they followed with a 211 and 204 in the second and third rounds.

It was however Friday’s brilliant performance of 201 aggregate which assured them of the trophy in the biennial event which attracted 15 countries from all the five regions in the continent.

Spearheading the attack in the closing round for the new champions was their top player Fakori El Mehdi who shot six under par 66 in the last round.

The South Africans replied with a superb seven under par 65 by its leading player Jonathan Broomhead which brought home 203.

Broomhead however took the individual title with an impressive 18 under par total, followed in second place by Fakori El Mehdi on 16 under par.

Meanwhile, Adam Bresnu and Nizar B Mohammed took the third and fourth places on 13 and 10 under par scores in the individual category.

Adel Balala - who shot a total of seven under par with rounds of 71, 72, 71 and a closing 67 - tied for sixth place with Zimbabwe’s Keegan Shutt.

But back to the team championship, Kenya’s closing 211 saw them take the third place with a total of 10 under 854, four shots better than Tunisia.

During the final round, Balala birdied the first, second and fourth at the front nine, and at the 11th, 12th, 13th and 15th with a bogey at the 18th denying him a lower finish.

Hosts Egypt came home fifth with a total of 19 over par 883 and in sixth place was Zimbabwe on 21 over par, eight shots better than Zambia.