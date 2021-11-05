Mombasa hosts ‘Mulembe’ tourney

Dismas Indiza

Dismas Indiza follows the progress of his shot from 18th hole fairway during ninth leg of the Safari Tour at Karen Country Club on February 23, 2021.

Photo credit: Chris Omollo | Nation Media Group

By  Larry Ngala

Sports Writer

Nation Media Group

What you need to know:

  • The Muthaiga leg comes just a month ahead of the second Junior Golf tournament, which will be held at the same venue where 100 junior golfers are expected to take part.
  • Cumulatively, 2596 golfers have taken part in the Series since its inception in January 2021, pointing to the remarkable success the tournament has made in its debut season.

A number of professionals will contest for a share of Sh250,000 prize fund in the Coast edition of the Mulembe Golfing Society tournament Saturday morning at the Links Mombasa Golf Club course.

