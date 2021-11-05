Mombasa hosts ‘Mulembe’ tourney

A number of professionals will contest for a share of Sh250,000 prize fund in the Coast edition of the Mulembe Golfing Society tournament Saturday morning at the Links Mombasa Golf Club course.

A field of 108 golfers was drawn to play even though there will be another event across at Nyali Golf and Country Club.

“We expect a good number of golfers from upcountry to compete here, particularly members of Mulembe Golfing Society. As usual, we will ensure that everyone plays and finishes on good time, ready for the prize-giving ceremony in the evening where we will have lots of entertainment,’’ Mombasa Golf Club captain Lawrence Odhiambo said.

Among those drawn to play is senior pro Dismas Indiza from Kakamega, David Wakhu from Golf Park, Alfred Nandwa of Railway, Hesbon Kutwa of Royal, Robinson Owiti and Nelson Simwa from Vet Lab.

The Coast based pros include Mathew Wahome, lady pro Bhavi Shah, veteran professionals John Davis and John Kisia and Malindi’s Samuel Kahindi and his brother Samson Mapinga.

Leading the Mulembe members from upcountry will be Mulembe captain Fred Ikana, chairman Francis Okwara , lady golfers Joyce Wafula, Maria Chebukati, Rachel Chebukati, Wanyonyi Chebukati and vice chairman Nyongesa Wafula.

Meanwhile, the 2021 NCBA Golf Series heads to the par-71 Muthaiga Golf Club course today for the 20th event in the series. Some 240 golfers are expected to be up as early as 6am to vie for the five slots available in the grand finale to be held next month.

So far, 90 golfers have booked their spots to play in the finale – among them three junior golfers who emerged overall winners of their respective clubs’ events of the Series.

The Muthaiga leg comes just a month ahead of the second Junior Golf tournament, which will be held at the same venue where 100 junior golfers are expected to take part.