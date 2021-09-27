Mohit Mediratta takes lead at Sigona

Mohit Mediratta

Mohit Mediratta follows the progress of his tee shot during the second round of the Safari Tour golf series at the par 72 Sigona Golf Club course on September 27, 2021.

Photo credit: Chris Omollo | Nation Media Group

By Larry Ngala

Sports Writer

Nation Media Group

What you need to know:

  • He goes into the third round with a four shots lead from Kenya Railway Golf Club’s Alfred Nandwa, who shot one under par 71 for a two rounds total of three under par 141.
  • Nandwa dropped an early shot at the par four-second, but eagled the par five-fourth and two birdies at the seventh and ninth with a bogey at the fifth.

Home pro Mohit Mediratta Monday rolled in a total of seven birdies and dropped three shots for the day’s five under par 67 to lead the surviving group of 22 into the third and fourth rounds in the first leg of the 2021/2022 season of the Safari Tour golf series at the par 72 Sigona Golf Club course.

