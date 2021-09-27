Mohit Mediratta takes lead at Sigona

Home pro Mohit Mediratta Monday rolled in a total of seven birdies and dropped three shots for the day’s five under par 67 to lead the surviving group of 22 into the third and fourth rounds in the first leg of the 2021/2022 season of the Safari Tour golf series at the par 72 Sigona Golf Club course.

Mediratta who said he stopped teaching three weeks ago to concentrate on his preparations for the Safari Tour fourth season, picked up three birdies at the front nine where he only dropped a shot at the par three-fifth hole.

He then embarked on the back nine with two quick birdies at the 10th and 11tth, made two back-to-back bogeys at the 13th and 14th, but recovered the two shots at the 15th and 17th, for a two rounds total of seven under par137.

“The course is playing very well and though I dropped couple of shots, my game basically is good as I am on the course literally every day. I have prepared well for the season and my aim is to win a number of events so that I can easily qualify for the Magical Kenya Open,' said Mediratta.

He goes into the third round with a four shots lead from Kenya Railway Golf Club’s Alfred Nandwa, who shot one under par 71 for a two rounds total of three under par 141.

Nandwa dropped an early shot at the par four-second, but eagled the par five-fourth and two birdies at the seventh and ninth with a bogey at the fifth.

“The course setting where the tees were put at the front was a bit confusing as I had to adjust my game plan, though all the same I am happy that I managed to put in a number of birdies which made all the difference," said Nandwa, who followed the eagle with two birdies at the seventh and ninth to cancel a bogey at the second short hole on the front nine.

At the back nine, Nandwa dropped shots at the 13th and 18th with only a birdie at the par five-15th. It was not however a good day for debutante Tafara Mpofu of Zimbabwe, as he shot two over par 74 to drop from second to third place on one under par total of 143, where he tied with Thika Sports Club’s Simon Ngige, who shot one over par 73 to also make the second round cut with 143.

Opening round leader Paul Chidale of Malawi dropped to 14th place, where he tied with three others after a bad round of 79, which gave him a total of 147.

Among the 22 players who made the cut include junior amateur Taimur Malik of Muthaiga, who shot his second one over par 73 to tie for 11th place on two over par 146.

Some of the big names who missed the cut included David Wakhu of Golf Park, who shot three over par 75 for a total of five over par 149, while also missing the money list was Nigeria’s Andrew Odoh, Justus Madoya, home pro John Wangai and lady golfer Naomi Wafula, who missed the cut despite an improved second round of one over par 73 for a total of seven over par 151.

The third round will start on Tuesday at 10am from the first tee where the hunt for the top prize of Sh230,000 really begins.

The Leaderboard

Mohit Mediratta 70, 67= 137

Alfred Nandwa 70, 71= 141

Tafara Mpofu (Zim) 69, 74= 143

Simon Ngige 70, 73= 143

Dismas Indiza 72, 72= 144

Tony Omuli 73, 71= 144

Jacob Okello 73, 72= 145

Visitor Mpwaya (Zim) 74, 71= 145

Deo Akope (Ug) 75, 70= 145