Mohit Mediratta keeps lead at Sigona

Mohit Mediratta chips the ball during the third round of the Safari Tour at the Sigona Golf Club on September 28, 2021.

Photo credit: Chris Omollo | Nation Media Group

By  Larry Ngala

Sports Writer

Nation Media Group

What you need to know:

  • Njoroge had seven birdies and two bogeys enroute to his third round 67. Another Railway player Alfred Nandwa dropped from second place to tying fourth with Zimbabwe’s Robson Chinhoi after posting three over par 75 in the second round. 
  • The fourth and final round of the opening event is set for 7.30am with the last team teeing off at 8.40am.

Home pro Mohit Mediratta Tuesday shot one under par 71 on the third day of the 2021/2022 Safari Tour opening round at the par 72 Sigona Golf Club course to stay on top of the leaderboard on eight under pat total of 208.

