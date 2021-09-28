Mohit Mediratta keeps lead at Sigona

Home pro Mohit Mediratta Tuesday shot one under par 71 on the third day of the 2021/2022 Safari Tour opening round at the par 72 Sigona Golf Club course to stay on top of the leaderboard on eight under pat total of 208.

Mediratta, who is targeting winning at least five events in order to qualify for next year’s Magical Kenya Open, said he had a chance of making more than five birdies if the greens were little bit faster.

He starts the final round on Wednesday with a four shots advantage over Vet Lab Sports Club’s Edwin Mudanyi for a three rounds total of eight under par 208.

“If the greens were little a bit faster I would have made at least five or more birdies for a better score than one under par. All the same, I am happy my game is good at the moment and I will keep firing for the top as I real need this win to build the confidence I need. I am happy though where I am standing. We have five weeks of playing and five events, and why not winning all them, as it will be a big boost for me’’ said Mediratta.

He picked six straight pars and the nine looked fine until he dropped a shot at the par four- seventh hole.

He however closed the nine well with two birdies at the eighth and ninth holes. He dropped a shot at the back nine’s 13th but managed to birdie the 17th for the day’s one under par.

It was a great day for the Vet Lab pro Mudanyi, who rolled in a total of eight birdies and an eagle for a brilliant eight under par 64 and a three rounds total of four under par 212.

He was going for the course record of 63 set in 2017 by Sigona resident pro John Wangai. He however missed a four inch putt for a birdie at the 18th hole, having also missed a close one for a birdie at the 17th hole.

“I was really firing for the top having got off with a birdie at the first hole though a dropped two shots soon after at the second and third. But I was happy making birdies on the fourth, seventh, and eighth and the four birdies in a row at the back nine’s 10th, 11th, 12th and 13th gave me the confidence to go for the record though I picked up a bogey at the 16th after adding one more birdie at the 15th.

It feels great and I am looking forward to play well in the closing round to see if I can be able to dislodge the leader," said Mudanyi.

On the other hand, Kenya Railway Golf Club’s Samuel Njoroge made a move to the top after an impressive five under par 67, which however left him in third place on two under par total of 214.

Njoroge had seven birdies and two bogeys enroute to his third round 67. Another Railway player Alfred Nandwa dropped from second place to tying fourth with Zimbabwe’s Robson Chinhoi after posting three over par 75 in the second round.

The fourth and final round of the opening event is set for 7.30am with the last team teeing off at 8.40am.

The winner will take home a cool Sh230,000.

The Leaderboard

Mohit Mediratta 70, 67, 71= 208

Edwin Mudanyi 76, 72, 64= 212

Samuel Njoroge 71, 76, 67= 214

Alfred Nandwa 70, 71, 75= 216

Robson Chinhoi (Zim) 74, 72, 70= 216

Simon Ngige 70, 73, 74= 217

Dismas Indiza 72, 72, 73= 217

Tony Omulli 73, 71, 73= 217

Visitor Mpwanya (Zim) 74, 71, 72= 217