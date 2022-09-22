Mitsubishi Outlander up for grabs at Elisha Kasuku Cup

The second edition of the Elisha Kasuku Cup golf tournament is on this Saturday at the par 72 Royal Nairobi Golf Club course.

A Mitsubishi Outlander will be awarded to the golfer who will strike a hole-in-one at the par three-17th hole.

The 18-hole stableford event, which is open to club members and invited guests, is an idea that was muted last year by a group of friends of the legendary Elisha Kasuku.

“They (my friends) decided to honour me by putting together the tournament last year which was very successful and hence they decided to have it again this year, and I feel greatly honoured," said the legendary Olympian Walker-cum-senior professional golfer Kasuku.

This year, the event is being sponsored Sanlam, Victoria Commercial bank, Tropikal Brands, Dove, Acorn, Kenbright, Jibu, and Simba Corporation who have offered the Mitsubishi Outlander.

A total of 19 prizes will be at stake in the various divisions which include men, ladies, guests, sponsors, juniors, and JoBase group besides the car.

“Its very refreshing to know that, there are people who appreciate what you have done for them," added Kasuku, who once served as the resident professional at both Royal Nairobi and at Muthaiga Golf Clubs.

A field of 232 players was drawn for the tournament.

Those drawn in the morning, are expected to tee off at 7am, with the afternoon draw set for 11.36am.

Away from Royal, some of the country’s leading lady golfers will be travelling to Nakuru City, for the Ladies Open where those drawn include national team player Mercy Nyanchama who in the absence of the newly crowned Tanzania Ladies open Naomi Wafula and Channelle Wangari, is likely to be the top contender.

Faith Ontune and Frankie Gichuru are also expected to challenge for the title.

Kakamega Sports Club will meanwhile host the Crown Paints golf day, while at Eldoret Golf Club, players from the North Rift region will battle it out for a number of prizes during the Kenya Pipeline Corporation golf day.