Mickelson becomes oldest major winner at 50 with epic PGA win

Phil Mickelson of the United States celebrates his win during the final round of the 2021 PGA Championship held at the Ocean Course of Kiawah Island Golf Resort on May 23, 2021 in Kiawah Island, South Carolina. 

Photo credit: Mike Lawrie | AFP

By  AFP

What you need to know:

  • Tiger Woods, a 15-time major winner and long-time Mickelson rival, did, tweeting: "Truly inspirational to see @PhilMickelson do it again at 50 years of age. Congrats!!!!!!!"
  • Spectators created a surreal scene at the 18th hole, swarming around Mickelson after his second shot as he tried to walk to the 18th green, needing to three-putt from 16 feet for the epic triumph.

Kiawah Island

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.