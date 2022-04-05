Michael Karanga wins fourth leg of Savanna Golf Tour

Kiambu Golf Club amateur Michael Karanga defied all odds to claim the fourth leg of the Savanna Golf Tour played at the par 72 Karen Country Club on Tuesday.

Karanga, who won the Muthaiga Open two last month, scored an impressive five-under par 67 beating a strong field of 81 top professional and amateur golfers.

He played a flawless first nine, scoring successive birdies in the first, second and third holes, and held pars in the rest of the holes.

He carried on with his impressive performance in the second nine, where he hit birdies in the17th and 18th holes having parred the rest.

For his efforts, he took home Sh115,000 n accordance with the updated 2022 Rules of Amateur Status as ratified by the Kenya Golf Union.

“I am very excited about this win today. We had a very strong field and the competition was very high. I played my best golf, everything was working to my advantage. I have improved on my driver as I am hitting most fairways and my putting is also good. The course was playing easy for me and I was lucky to shoot five birdies. I am looking forward to the next leg of the tournament," said Karanga.

Meanwhile, Isaiah Otuke, Jacob Okello and amateur Denis Maara were tied in the second position, each having returned a score of four-under par 68. The three bagged Sh87,000 each for their exploits.

Vet Lab Sports Club's Otuke had a decent outing on the day, scoring birdies in the first, second, third, 10th, 12th and 15th holes.

Bogeys in the 13th and 17th holes would however hold him back as he held pars in the rest of the holes.

On his part, Golf Park’s Jacob Okello scored birdies in the third, fifth and eighth holes on the front nine, while at the back nine, he scored birdies on the 10th and 12th holes – holding pars on the rest of the holes.

Speaking during the event, Professional Golfers of Kenya captain John Wangai said;