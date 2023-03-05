Michael Karanga bags Windsor Classic

Kiambu Golf Club’s Michael Karanga Sunday hit a total of five birdies against one bogey to claim the Windsor Classic title, a Kenya Amateur Golf Championship (KAGC) series event at the Windsor Golf Hotel and Country Club.

Karanga, a grandson of veteran Kiambu professional Michael Karanga Mwaura, picked two birdies at the front nine’s third and ninth holes.

He dropped a shot at the par four-11th, but this did not discourage him as he later birdied the 12th, 15th and 16th for the day’s four under par 68 to win his second back-to-back KAGC title with a 54-hole total of two over par 218, beating Uganda’s Godfrey Nsubuga by two shots.

The Ugandan, who had shot 73 in each of the first two rounds of the Glenlivet sponsored tournament, made a double bogey at the par four-18th having earlier dropped shots at the third and 13th.

He had earlier birdied the third, sixth,10th, 12th and eagled the par five-15th, before encountering the double at the 18th, which left him on two under par 70 for the day and a total of 220.

Former Muthaiga Golf Club chairman Bhavnish Chandaria making his return to the KAGC series, shot two over par 74 in the final round to finish third overall ahead of Kenya’s top amateur John Lejirmah, who shot level par 72, an improvement coming rather late following his disastrous 80 in the second round.

He finished a shot better than round two leader Josphat Rono of Golf Park, who carded 79 in the closing round for 225.

Vipingo Golf Resort’s Naomi Wafula shot four over par 76 in the final round to tie for 16th place overall with a total of 231, while Kiambu’s Joyce Wanjiru was further down at 26th place on 235.

Leading the professionals who played only two rounds was home pro Rizwan Charania, who shot three over par 75 in the last round, for one under par 143 to win by three shots from Golf Park’s David Wakhu.