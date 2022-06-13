Mengi, Gathogo shine in Safaricom Junior Tour

Eight-year-old Aarna Mengi completed a back-to-back double in the ongoing Safaricom Golf Tour junior series during the weekend at the par 73 Kitale Golf Club course.

Mengi, a grade three pupil at Montessori Schools, extended her victory from the ninth leg of the series at Kericho to post an impressive 42 gross, to emerge as the overall best girl in the event that attracted an entry of 50 juniors.

“I am excited about winning the Safaricom Juniors tournament for the second time in a row with my first win being in Kericho last Sunday, which also came as a birthday gift as I turned eight last week on Monday. I like the way Safaricom is doing its clinics, giving a lot of young people an opportunity to come and experience golf,” said Mengi.

Meanwhile taking the overall title in the Boys' section was Nakuru’s Peter Gathogo, a grade six student at Christ The King Academy.

Gathogo,11, posted gross 76 among those who played 18 holes to claim his first title in the Safaricom Junior golf series.

On the other hand, Keith Kyama from Uganda carded 107 gross to clinch the 13 to 14 years Boys title ahead of Lionel Tomno, who posted 131 points to settle for the second position. In the girl's 13-14 category, Petra Fandi fired 110 gross to emerge the winner.

Pius Gumo won in the 11 to 12 years category where he beat Diem Songo on countback with 116 gross. Shirlyn Bungei posted 107 gross to beat her challenger Charmaine Akiru who had carded 114 gross.

Taking the lead in the boys’ 15 and above category was Zaddock Kimutai from Nandi Bears on 91 gross. The girls’ title in the same category went to Rita Butita on 112, with Shelby Bungei finishing second with a score of 113 gross.

In the Boys 10 years division, Adrian Kiptoo produced an impressive 50 gross of 50 to lead Gavril Jamar of Rayzon School who finished second with 68. In the girls’ eight years and below, it was Precious Zawadi who emerged the winner on 51 gross, to beat her closest challenger Clementa Bonareri on countback.

Meanwhile, Axel Mwaura won the seven years and under with a score of 47 gross, winning ahead of Justus Kagongo with Collins Musa taking the top position in the boys' 8-9 years category.

Ivan Cheruto beat Wendy Chemutai on countback to claim the girls 9-10 years category.

The two had tied on 64 gross. Besides the tournament, the Kitale event also saw 64 juniors attend an introductory golf clinic.