Mediratta pips Indiza in three-hole playoff at Muthaiga

Sigona Golf Club’s Mohit Mediratta Wednesday beat the long-hitting Dismas Indiza by one hole in a three-hole play-off to claim the eighth leg of the 2020/2021 Safari Tour golf series at the par 71 Muthaiga Golf Club course.

Mediratta said it was a huge relief winning his first tournament in his three-year pro career, and in a dramatic finish.

The two players had tied on three under par 281 at the end of regulation play with Mediratta having shot level par 71, while Indiza, who had started the day ahead of Mediratta and Zambia’s Dayne Moore, posting one over par 72, to also wind up with 281.

During the play off which started at the par three-13th, Mediratta spinned the ball back to about four feet from the pin for an easy birdie, while Indiza, who was on the top right of the short rough, pitched closely though missed the birdie to settle for a par.

Mohit Mediratta poses with the title after winning the 8th leg of the Safari Tour at the Muthaiga Golf course on February 10, 2021. Photo credit: Chris Omollo | Nation Media Group

Whilst Mediratta played safe at the par four-17th, Indiza drove to the water next the green, though he chipped well for a well deserved par to share the hole with Mediratta who also parred.

It was at the par five-18th where Indiza, who missed the green on two, chipped on, but missed the birdie, which would have squared the hole with Mediratta, who also missed his birdie for a par, which is all he needed to win the tournament.

“I am extremely delighted winning my first tournament, though I must my putter was very cold today as I only my first birdie in the play off, though the eagle at the 18th kind of assured me and gave me the confidence that I was going to win the tournament," said Mediratta, who had bogeyed the eighth and 12th, then hit his driver to the left trees where he, however hit solid low seven iron and sank the putt for his eagle.

“I am looking for back-to-back wins at Karen next week, which will definitely put me into the Magical Kenya Open next month," added Mediratta, who took home Sh100,000, plus Sh30,000 he won in the Pro-Am.

Though he did not win at Muthaiga, Indiza said he was happy with his performance during the week.

It was at the first nine where he appeared to have lost the tournament as he picked up four bogeys at the first, fifth, seventh at the ninth, with only one birdie at the fourth.

He then fired in an eagle at the 10th and birdied the last hole, though with a bogey at the 12th hole.

Meanwhile, Zimbabwe’s Robson Chinhoi fired five under par 65 to move to finish in third place on two under par 282, just a shot better than Zambia’s Dayne Moore, who carded level par 71 for one under par 283.

He made a total of six birdies against one bogey to take the third cash prize of Sh80,000 and 45 points towards the “Road to Karen”.

The action now shifts to Karen Country Club for the final leg of the series, which will determine the top 12 kenyans and the three visiting players, who will make the final list of 15 local players into the Kenya Open.

The final leader board;

Mohit Mediratta 69, 72, 69, 71= 281*

Dismas Indiza 72, 65, 72, 72= 281

Robson Chinhoi (Zim) 73, 67, 76, 66= 282

Dayne Moore(Zam) 70, 70, 72, 71= 283

Simon Ngige 72, 70, 72, 72=286

Greg Snow 74, 69, 75, 69=287

Tony Omuli 74, 67, 72, 74= 287

Nyasha Muyambo(Zim) 75, 71, 68, 74= 288

John Wangai 71, 70, 73, 74= 288