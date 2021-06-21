Mboya wins Masaku Golfers tournament

King of The Course Ruiru edition winner Anthony Muigai (right) receives the trophy from series convenor Joe Mboya (centre), who is also the captain of Machakos Golf Club at the Ruiru Sports Club on January 11, 2020. Looking on is ICEA Lion Group CEO Dr Caesar Mwangi.

Photo credit: Pool

By  Larry Ngala

Sports Writer

Nation Media Group

What you need to know:

  • At Vet Lab Sports Club, Paresh Shah combined 17 and 24 for 41 points to win the Dr Fernando Wangila Memorial tournament, where the men’s prize went to Charles Kamari with 40 points after beating Kamlesh Shah on countback.
  • The ladies title went to Wambui Okello on 40 points, winning well ahead of Jane Mwangi on 35 points. In the guest category, P. Njunge emerged the winner with a score of 35 points. 

Handicap 22 golfer Joe Mboya was in an excellent form over the weekend as he overpowered a strong of 100 golfers to claim the overall title in the Masaku Golfers tournament at the par 72 Machakos Golf Club course.

