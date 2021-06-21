Mboya wins Masaku Golfers tournament

Handicap 22 golfer Joe Mboya was in an excellent form over the weekend as he overpowered a strong of 100 golfers to claim the overall title in the Masaku Golfers tournament at the par 72 Machakos Golf Club course.

Mboya, who is also the captain at Machakos Golf Club, got off well posting 18 points in the first nine and an impressive 23 at the back nine for a total of 41 points.

Finishing in second place with a fine score of 40 points made up of 19 and 21 was Samuel Theuri, who beat third placed Nicholas Musau (23, 17) on countback.

Leading the guest in the event, which was the first one at Machakos since golf activities resumed, was Robert Muathe, who posted 31 points, with Jennifer Mangu taking the ladies title with 36 points, while Ben Mumo and former club chairman Sawarn Singh took the first and second nine on 20 and 21 points respectively.

At Sigona, Ashok Sanghani won the overall title in the Jameson Black Barrel Golf tournament after returning an impressive score of 40.

He was followed in second place by Hitesh Patel and third placed Sagar Bhatt both with 40 points. The ladies title went to Annemarie Vellekoop on 40 points. The nines went to Inder Nain on 22 and Jitesh Shah with 22 points.

At Nyali Golf and Country Club, George Munyao won the first prize in the Ultimate Hacker category during the Hackers United Golf tournament held in memory of the late Gregory Koech. Munyao carded 36 to win by one point from Allan Mola and Ken Mwige.

The men’s winner was Kamau Kuria with an excellent score of 44, followed in second place by Pindolia Dhanji on 41, while Zafar Imtiaz was third on 39 points.

The ladies top prize went to Provia Odhiambo on 40 points, winning by three points from Mary Kinaro. The senior golfers were led by Inayet Kudrati who posted 39 points same as junior winner Niran Hirani.

At Vet Lab Sports Club, Paresh Shah combined 17 and 24 for 41 points to win the Dr Fernando Wangila Memorial tournament, where the men’s prize went to Charles Kamari with 40 points after beating Kamlesh Shah on countback.