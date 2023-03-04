Mbatia wins opening leg of 2023 NCBA Series

David Mbatia, one of the single figure handicap players at Kenya Railway Golf Club, emerged the overall winner of the first leg of the 2023 NCBA Golf Series at the par 72 Kenya Railway Golf Club on Friday.

Paying off handicap seven, Mbatia hit four over par 76 to beat handicap one Fidelis Kimanzi by one shot.

Kimanzi however took the men’s first prize on his gross 77, followed in second place in the men’s section by Francis Muthiani on 79.

In the Ladies section, Dr Mary Wainaina, playing off handicap 19, emerged the winner with a score of 89 gross, beating Susan Koinange, on countback.

The nines went to Patrick Karanja and Fred Makala on 41 gross each. In the Longest Drive challenge, Geoffrey Teyo and Dr Mary Wainaina emerged the winners.

Speaking during the event, NCBA Group Director of Regional Business, Gift Shoko said, "We are thrilled to see the overwhelming participation and competition in this year's NCBA Golf Series. It is a testament to our commitment to support the growth of golf in the region and the development of young talent in the sport," he said. The next event will take place at the Uganda Golf Club Kampala on March 25.

This year’s NCBA Series will feature a total of 17 events some of which will be hosted in Uganda, Rwanda and Tanzania.