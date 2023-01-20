Matharu takes early lead at Sigona Bowl

Home player Sandeep Matharu recovered a three-bogey front nine, to eventually level the par 72 Sigona Golf Club course, to grab a one shot lead in the 64th edition of the annual Sigona Bowl on Friday.

He bogeyed the fifth, sixth and eighth though he shot one under par at the back with a birdie at the 15th, having made a birdie at the third hole, to finish a shot better than Uganda Golf Club’s Godfrey Nsubuga on one over par 73. The Ugandan Nsubuga carried one bogey to the back nine, having dropped the shot at the seventh.

He however picked up birdies at the 12th, 13th and 14th though he recovered some shots with two late birdies at the 15th and 17th in addition to an earlier one at the 11th hole. Kiambu’s Michael Karanga, Ronak Malde of Sigona and Vet Lab’s Isaack Makokha tied on two over par 74, just a shot better than Sam Kingori and a further two shots better than Royal Nairobi’s Jay Sandhu who looked a clearer leader for the day until he picked up a double at the 12th, and 16th and a seven at the par four-17th to drop from the top to seventh place on four over par 76.

He had earlier picked up birdies at the fourth and ninth having dropped an early shot at the second.