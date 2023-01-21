Matharu remains top as Sigona Bowl heads to final round

Home player Sandeep Matharu maintained his one shot lead going into Sunday’s final round of the 2023 Sigona Bowl golf tournament at the par 72 Sigona Golf Club on Saturday.

Making full use of his home-course advantage, Matharu made three birdies at the front nine’s third, fourth and ninth holes but with two bogeys in between (fifth and eighth). He started the back nine well rolling in a birdie at the par five-10th but dropped three back-to-back shots from the 13th, though he managed to pick one back at the 17th, for a one over par 73 and a two rounds total of one over par 145, just a shot ahead of Kenya Amateur Stroke Play Champion and Golfer of the Year 2022 John Lejirmah of Kenya Railway Golf Club.

The national team player Lejirmah, who had started the tournament with a three over par 75, shot one under par 71 in the second round to move to second place with a total of 146 and a chance to strike to the top during the final round on Sunday.

He took off in the second round with a birdie at the par four-second hole, and went two under at the par long par five-fourth, but made two back-to-back bogeys at the seventh and eighth, to carry a level par score to the back nine, got off with a birdie at the hilly par five- 10th and added one more birdie at the 12th but dropped a shot at the long par three-14th. Lejirmah picked a birdie soon after the 15th but dropped a shot at the home green for the day’s under par score.

Meanwhile, Muthaiga Golf Club’s Jay Sandhu made a three shots improvement, to stay in third place with a total of five over par 149 and also with a good chance of taking the overall title though he will have to produce a low under par score in the third and final round if he would like to add his name in the 64-year-old Sigona Bowl trophy.

Enroute to his one over par 73, he made a late birdie at the 17th after holding on with pars from the 10th. He had however dropped two shots at the front nine’s fifth and seventh.

Meanwhile, Kiambu’s Michael Karanga remained in fourth place on 150 after a four over par 76 in the second round while tying for fifth place were Sammy Mulama of Golf Park, Paul Muchangi of Limuru and Vet Lab Sports Club’s Isaac Makokha on 152 each.