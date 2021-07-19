Mathai claims Nanyuki leg of NCBA Golf Series

Veteran Nanyuki golfer John Mathai, currently playing off handicap nine, carded a fine round of 38 points during the weekend to claim the eighth leg of the 2021 NCBA Bank golf series at the Nanyuki Sports Club course.

Mathai beat the club’s top amateur Peter Rimui by two points, with Cyprian Bundi on 35 points finishing third. Leading the ladies was Dr Samantha Mathu, who posted 24 points, beating Lucy Njuguna by three points. Winning the nines were Garung Tek on 21 points and Kelvin Gitonga who posted 19 points.

The Nanyuki event followed the seventh leg held at Nyeri Golf Club on Friday where Felix Kibicho beat Charles Wanjau on countback with 35 points to claim the first prize.

The nines went to George Kiguta on 21 and Samuel Kiragu who carded 19 points.

Speaking at Nanyuki Sports Club, NCBA Managing Director, John Gachora said selecting Nanyuki as part of the venue for the series was driven by the fact that NCBA has many customers in Nanyuki and secondaly, Nanyuki proved good host and supportive.

At Kenya Raiway Golf Club, Vet Lab Sports Club’s Chanelle Wangari, playing off handicap two, fired three over par 75 gross to claim the A division in the Railway Ladies Open.

She beat Royal Nairobi’s Serah Khanyereri by four shots, while Golf Park’s Faith Ontune was third on 82 gross.

Kenya Ladies Golf Union chairperson Sarah Hoare emerged the nett winner with a score of 71 nett.

She won by four shots from Mildred Malubi. In B division, Carren Agengo posted gross 91 to win by two shots from Kelsie Wahu and Florence Kamau, with Grace Mucheru winning the nett title on 73 nett, one shot better than Jane Ndirangu.

At Nyahururu Sports Club, Simon Ngugu, playing off handicap eight, carded 44 points to win the Kenya Ports Authority (KPA) golf tournament, where Elius Kariuki was second on 43 points and finishing third was Moses Koskei on 41 points.

The nines went to J. Karanja on 20 points and winning the second nine was Terra Saidimu on 23 points.

The ladies title went to Susan Hiuko on 37, one better than Florence Kamunya, with Duncan Mwaniki emerging the guest winner on 37 points. Ryan Munyua on 31 points was the junior winner followed by Alex Kamande on 29 points.

The following are summarised weekend results;

At Vet Lab Sports Club: Monthly Mug; Winner- Div 1: Watson Burugu 64 nett, (2) Kaisan Virani 65, (3) Yutaka Asami 66 nett. Lady Winner: Judy Njuguna 66 Nett, Lady R-Up: Irene Kinyanjui 73 Nett, Guest Winner: Ali Mohammed 71 Nett.