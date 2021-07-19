Mathai claims Nanyuki leg of NCBA Golf Series

Vet Lab Sports Club golfer Chanelle Wangari tees-off from the First Tee during the August Mug at the par 72 Vet Lab Sports Club course on August 8, 2020. 

Photo credit: Chris Omollo | Nation Media Group

  • The ladies title went to Susan Hiuko on 37, one better than Florence Kamunya, with Duncan Mwaniki emerging the guest winner on 37 points.
  • Ryan Munyua on 31 points was the junior winner followed by Alex Kamande on 29 points.

Veteran Nanyuki golfer John Mathai, currently playing off handicap nine, carded a fine round of 38 points during the weekend to claim the eighth leg of the 2021 NCBA Bank golf series at the Nanyuki Sports Club course.

