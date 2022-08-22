Marrifa bags Kenya Navy Commander’s Cup

Kenya Navy Captain Mesaidi Marrifa returned a respectable 43 points at the tough playing Mombasa Golf Club’s links course to emerge the overall winner of the Kenya Navy Commander’s Cup sponsored by National Bank of Kenya at the weekend.

Playing off handicap 39, Maarifa, who plays her golf at Mombasa Golf Club, beat Major Joel Mochanga by two points.

Finishing third with an impressive 40 points was Major General Charles Kahariri.

Coming home fourth was P. Odhiambo with a score of 38, while the best Kenya Navy player was Brigadier Lawrence Gituma on 34 points, and the best Kenya Navy lady player was SGT Muteti on 36 points.

Leading the club members was Martin Wahome, who posted 39 points playing off handicap 11, after beating Jimmy Kingori and Victor Simbi on countback.

The sponsors winner was Robert Ogindo who carded 34. In the guests section, Collins Okun posted 38 points to emerge the winner, ahead of Olivia Nairoti who carded 35 points.

Jotham Wanjohi finished third with 33 points and Sandra Mundia carded 45 points to emerge the lady winner ahead of Carola Nthiwa on 37, with Caroline Munyi following in third place on 34 points.

Taking the longest drive for the men was Eric Nyongesa, while Sandra Mundia took the ladies title. Gladys Kasi was the nearest to pin winner.

At Vet Lab Sports Club, Lee Njoroge posted a three rounds total of 303 gross to claim the overall title in the club championship title.

He posted rounds of 74, 79 and 76, while finishing second was Ebill Omollo on 304 gross, beating John Odhiambo by one shot.

David Kihara won the nett title with a score of 289 nett, winning by one shot from Steve D’Souza, while Watson Burugu was third on 292.

Taking the first round gross was James Mugo on 73, and Maina Iraki won the second round on 78, same as third round winner Jack Mureithi.

The nett rounds winners were Godwin Wangongu on 65 and round two winner was Henry Kamuti on 69 nett.

At Ruiru Sports Club, David Kibera emerged the overall winner of the Rware Golf tournament after posting 43, beating men winner Benson Mungai by one point, while S.G. Njuguna on 41 was second in the men’s section.

In the ladies section, Lucy Mwangi was the lady winner on 39, winning by one point from Jane Mwaura.

The nines went to James Njogu on 23 and David Mbugua won the second on 22.

In second division, Anthony Ngugi won with 41 points and the lady winner was Caroline Nduta on 46 points.

The guest title went to Faustine Maithya on 44 points, with Rose Kagio on 43 leading the sponsors.

She won by one point from Warui Ngechu, while taking the gross was Isaac Githinji on 77 gross.



At Nyali Golf and Country Club, Lumatete Muchai posted nett 70 to beat Karan Inamdar on countback for the A division title in the Monthly Mug, while Vishnu Dhutia was third on 71 nett.

Taking the B division was Taib Bajaber with 67 nett, winning by two shots from Alister Duckworth , while Salim Tweshe was third on 71 nett.

The C division title went to Raju Patel on 68, who won by two shots from Inayet Kudrat, while Rajesh Kunverje was third on nett 71.

In D division, John Middleton won the the first prize on 68 nett, followed in second place by Jack Murethi on 70.

Karan Inamdar won the gross on 73. The ladies A division winner was Harshmran Kaur on 70, winning ahead of Christine Ockotch and Alyssa Jamal on 72 nett.

The B division title went to Lena Breitner on 69 followed in second place by Hilda Mugure on 73.