Maria Maali wins first golf title at Limuru course

Maria Maali, a high handicap lady golfer, celebrated her first major golfing victory during the weekend’s Limuru Country Club Lady Captain’s (Wambui Gitonga) prize.

Playing off handicap 46, Maali produced an impressive 41 points during the colourful event to claim the overall title.

Her score was three points better than lady winner Hannah Gatu, who posted 38 points to win ahead of M. Wahome and Wairimu Maina, who both had posted 37 points.

And with 36 points for the fourth prize, after beating RZ D’Souza on countback was M. Gathecha.

In the men’s section, Andrew Koech beat A.K. Njoroge on countback with a score of 39 points to clinch the first prize. Alex Kiome on 38 points beat G. Nganda on countback to finish third.

Leading the junior girls was Channelle Wangari, now playing off handicap one, after posting 36 points. However, Denny Dinkinns produced one of the day’s best score of 46 points to emerge the junior boys' winner.

Leading the lady guests was Rhoda Koech with a brilliant score of 49 points with Nelly Njaga finishing a distant second on 35 points, while claiming the men’s guest title was Collins Too with 41 points.

He won ahead of Edward Nyamu on 39 points. The nines went to Francis Kagika and Willy Kimani with 22 points each.

At the Links Mombasa Golf Club course, Tirus Githaiga, playing off handicap12, combined 22 and 21 for a total of 43 points to clinch the overall title during the weekend’s Mulembe Golfing Society Coast Edition tournament.

Taking the men’s first prize was Elijah Ibua, who carded 19 and 22 for a total of 41 points to win ahead of George Gachanja and Paul Koech, who had carded 37 points each, same as lady winner Susan Mwangi, who won by three points from Petronillah Kalee.

Harsimran Kaur posted 37 points to emerge the best junior with Kumatete Muchai taking the senior’s prize on 32 points.

Martin Oloo posted 38 points to claim the Mulembe members first prize ahead of Evans Murumba on 37. Evans Manono was third on 33 points.

The Mulembe men winner was Bernard Simiyu with 32, finishing ahead of Edwin Kinisu and Mulembe captain Fred Ikana.

Mary Chebukati emerged the Mulembe lady winner after posting 27 points. She won by one point from her daughter Rachel Chebukati who came second.

The following are summarised weekend golf results;

At Ruiru Sports Club; November Golf series sponsored by Johnnie Walker; Men winner- Fr Peter Kiarie 44 pts, Martin Karanja 43, Isaac Githinji 42 pts. Lady winner- Beatrice Githinji 39, Mary Wangui 37, Catherine Kamene 36, Nines: Ernest Waithaka 22, Gabriel Wabuti 20, guest winner Johnstone Kimanzi 37 pts.

At Karen Country Club; November Monthly Mug sponsored by KCB Group; Winner Gross- Emmanuel Ageng’o 74, Div. A Bryan Sun 70 nett cb Maurice Gitari 70, Div. B Lawrence Kibet 66, Joe Muchekehu 69.Div. C Bachu Mtsumi 64 Nett. Subsidiary Winner Sam Muumbi 35 pts, Guest Winner Hill Kipkoskei 68, Seok Hong 74 Nett.

At Sigona; CSI Golf Day; Men winner- Sayyam Shah 41m Anthony Gahura 40, Sammy Mwiti 39. Gross- Hanif Tayebjee 74 gross, Member Lady winner- Ann Kabugi 38, Liz Mbuthia 34, Member Senior- Pradip D. Shah 38, Junior winner- Nikhil Kripini 39. Guest winner- Sahil Nanda 38, Lady Guest winner- Naheeda Kamali 39 pts.