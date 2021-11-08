Maria Maali wins first golf title at Limuru course

Channelle Wangari.

Channelle Wangari tees off during the 2021 Kabete Ladies Open at the Vet Lab Sports Club course on February 27, 2021.

Photo credit: Chris Omollo | Nation Media Group

By  Larry Ngala

  • The Mulembe men winner was Bernard Simiyu with 32, finishing ahead of Edwin Kinisu and Mulembe captain Fred Ikana.
  • Mary Chebukati emerged the Mulembe lady winner after posting 27 points. She won by one point from her daughter Rachel Chebukati who came second.

Maria Maali, a high handicap lady golfer, celebrated her first major golfing victory during the weekend’s Limuru Country Club Lady Captain’s (Wambui Gitonga) prize.

