Margaret Muriu wins Lady Captain’s Prize at Ruiru

High-handicapper Margaret Muriu won the Lady Captain’s Prize golf tournament at the par 72 Ruiru Sports Club course at the weekend.

Playing off handicap 28, Muriu carded a fine score of 42 points to claim the overall title in the event where taking the Category A title was Catherine Gitonga playing off handicap 16.

She posted 38 points to establish a clear win from second-placed Winnie Kamau on 34 points. Kamau beat third-placed Irene Wamoro on countback.

In the Category B, Tabitha Kiragu squeezed a narrow one point victory after posting 40 points against Muthoni Njuguna’s 39.

Sophie Njuguna was a distant third with 34 points. Ruth Kamau claimed the gross title on 24 points and in second place was Susan Kanyora on 23. The men’s gross title went to Anthony Kimani on 27 points.

Elizabeth Njau and Ann Nguma won the nines with 23 points each and leading the lady guests was Wanjiku Njoroge on 50 points, while the men Guests' winner was Johnstone Kimanzi on 37 points.



The men’s club members were led by John Gitau on 40 points, just a point ahead of Muturi Mwangi, who beat David Kabera on countback.

In the subsidiary prizes, Beatrice Waweru and Peter Mwaura won the longest drive, while Janerose Gitari and Michael Kiarie were comfortably with the nearest to pin prizes.

At Njoro Country Club, Viriginia Njenga walked away with the overall prize in the Lady Captain’s Prize after posting an amazing 48 points, beating a field of 60 golfers including Betty Kisoi, who took the second position with a score of 44 points.

Irene Ashioya came home third on 42 points and the nines went to James Kimani on 20 and Beatrice Bisonga on 23 points. John Numi took home the gross on 74.

At Machakos Golf Club, Anthony Juma carded 41 points to emerge the member winner of the Karibu Homes golf tournament, while Saniel Salaton was second on 39 and Rev Masaka finished third on 38 after beating Major Mumo on countback.

The ladies title went to Milkah Wanjiku on 33 and nancy Kariuki settling for the second place on 30 points. In the Guests category Bernard Nyagechi produced 41 points to win ahead of the single figure handicapper Michael Rotich on 37.

The nines went to Charles Kikuvi on 22 and James Kimeu with 23 points, while leading in the handicap 29 and over section was Michael Kioko on 41, followed in second place by Waycliffe Musili on 39 points.

At Vet Lab Sports Club, the day belonged to Spencer Okach who posted 79 gross for net 67 to claim the A division title in the March Monthly Mug, while Francis Wahome went home with the runner up prize after posting 71 nett and Niral Shah took home the third prize on net 72.

In B division, Douglas Kanuri returned 71 nett to win ahead of Daniel Mwangi on 73, while Cleo Makau on 74 was third.

In C Division, Elijah Njuki beat Vishal Tank on countback to win the top prize after tying on 70 nett and B. Mabango settled for the third prize on 71 nett.

The D division winner was Muigai Thumbi on 72 nett, one better than Taj Thanawalla on 73, while Palash Tank had 74 for third prize.