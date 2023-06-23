Mapwanya carries three-shot lead to final round of Cote D’Ivoire Open

Zimbabwe’s Visitor Mapwanya jumped to the top of the leaderboard going into Friday’s final round of the 23rd Cote D’Ivoire Open at the President Golf Club course in Yamoussoukro.

Mapwanya, a regular in Kenya’s Safari Tour, produced the day’s best round, a six under par 66 on Thursday, to lead with a three rounds total of 12 under par 204 and three shots better than Ghana’s Francis Torgah who shot 69 for nine under par 207. Nigerian Sunday Olapade also on a brave 66 closed the day in third place on eight under par 208.

Kenya’s Njoroge Kibugu continued with his charge, with a third round one under par 71 to tie in fifth place with round one and two leader Ahoua Ahoua of France, and home player Richard Kouokou on a three rounds total of six under par 210.

The three along with another Zimbabwean Robson Chinhoi who remained on his own in fourth place with seven under 209 after a 68 in the third, will have to produce low rounds in the fourth round if they would like to upstage Mapwanya from the top.

On the other hand, two other Kenyans Edwin Mudanyi and Justus Madoya were in 10th and 11th position on one under and level par 215 and 216 respectively. Mudanyi shot 69 while Madoya carded one under par.

Things did not however work well for the fourth Kenyan Mutahi Kibugu who struggled, dropping a number of shots for the day, to end up with a poor 79 and a total of eight over par 224. He will need to finish with an under par fourth round score to avoid a bottom finish.