Mapwanya carries slim lead ahead of final round

Visitor Mapwanya

Zimbabwean professional Visitor Mapwanya chips a shot during the Safari Tour series. at the par 72 Karen Country Club course on February 8, 2022.

Photo credit: Chris Omollo | Nation Media Group

By  Larry Ngala

Sports Writer

Nation Media Group

What you need to know:

  • At least 12 players were on under par scores at the close of round three, an indication of a tough encounter during the final day.
  • The winner depending on the scores, is assured of Sh250,000. There will be added bonus money if the winner scores all under par scores in each round.

Zimbabwean professional Visitor Mapwanya finally pulled away from the rest of the field after posting two under par 70 at the par 72 Karen Country Club course going into Wednesday’s final round of the 2021/2022 Safari Tour series.

Also Read

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.