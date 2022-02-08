Mapwanya carries slim lead ahead of final round

Zimbabwean professional Visitor Mapwanya finally pulled away from the rest of the field after posting two under par 70 at the par 72 Karen Country Club course going into Wednesday’s final round of the 2021/2022 Safari Tour series.

He picked eight pars at the front nine where he however dropped a shot at the 433-yard long par four-fourth after a bad approach shot in Tuesday's round.

He then birdied the 10th, 12th and 14th hole for a 14 under par 202 to take a one shot lead from his countryman Robson Chinhoi.

“I do still think I have a good chance to win my first Safari Tour title despite having missed several birdie opportunities in the third round.

All the same it was nice playing with Simon Ngige, who I have played with before, and of course Robson Chinhoi who is a very good player," said Mapwanya, who will once again lead the team of Chinhoi and Ngige in the final round.

Chinhoi, who made five birdies at the back nine including a two-footer at the 18th, said he had moved closer to the title.

“I would not mind though if Mapwanya or Ngige wins because they are very good players, but I will still give it my best," said Chinhoi after his birdie at the 18th.

He birdied one hole at the outward nine’s fourth hole then collected birdies at the 11th, 12th 15th, 16th and at the home green, for the day’s five under par 67 and a total of 13 under par 203.

It was not a good day for Ngige, who said his driving was not as perfect as he had planned.

“I dropped three shots at the front nine because of my tee shots particularly at the third where I pushed to the left, got out well then hit it to the bunker having made a birdie at the second, then came the two bogeys at the seventh and eighth," said Ngige.

He however said he will still go for the title in Wednesday’s final round.

“Its not over yet, as I believe I am capable of pushing myself to the top if I am able to take off well from the tee tomorrow," said Ngige, who bogeyed the 15th, but made a bogey at the 18th for one over 73 and an aggregate of 11 under par 203, which was just a shot better than Dismas Indiza, who shot four under par 68 to move to fourth place on 10 under par 206.

At least 12 players were on under par scores at the close of round three, an indication of a tough encounter during the final day.

The winner, depending on the scores, is assured of Sh250,000. There will be added bonus money if the winner scores all under par scores in each round.

The leader board