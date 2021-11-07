Manji wins Muthaiga leg of NCBA Golf Series

Handicap 19 golfer Aleem Manji,carded a superb round of 46 points on Saturday to the emerge overall winner of the Muthaiga Golf Club leg of the 2021 NCBA Golf Series and book a spot to play at the Series finale next month.



Aleem was three points clear of nearest challenger, Rushabh Shah – at handicap nine, who emerged the winner in the men’s category with 43 points, ahead of handicap 24 Julius Opio, who took the runner-up position on countback having carded a round of 42 points.



Among the lady players, handicap 29 Mary Mbataru carded a round of 42 points to claim the top position in the category, ahead of handicap 31, Annie Mutethia, who ended the round with 40 points to claim the runner-up position on countback.

Meanwhile, Ryan Ndegwa a handicap 27 player, emerged the best junior player at Muthaiga having carded a round of 39 points



Among the NCBA Group staff, handicap 18 Paul Jakaa was crowned best of the rest on countback, after carding a round of 36 points. In the nines, Patrick Mbagaya and Victor Maina bagged the top honours in the first nine and second nine with 23 points apiece, while Charles Gitahi took home the nearest-to-the-pin award.

In the longest drive contest, junior golfers David Murigi and Nyambura Gitimu outdid the field to be crowned respective winners in the men’s and ladies’ contests respectively. They join a growing list of exceptional performances by junior golfers at the event – which has already seen three junior golfers emerge overall winners.

Meanwhile, handicap five player, Ajay Matharu, took home the best effort award having carded 13 points.

The Muthaiga leg of the Series was the 20th in the 23-event calendar and attracted a field of 240 golfers; taking to 2,596 the total number of golfers who have so far participated in the series since January.

The top five finishers at the event all booked a spot to play at the grand finale which will be held on December 3, 2021, at the Karen Country Club.



The Series will return to Muthaiga from December 10 for the second junior golf event in the calendar.

The first junior event in the series was held in August at the Karen Country Club where 85 junior golfers took part; with 43 qualifying to play at the Rome Classic last October, and at the Big Five tournament in South Africa next year.