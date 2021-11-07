Manji wins Muthaiga leg of NCBA Golf Series

Aleem Manji

Aleem Manji poses with the title after winning the Muthaiga Golf Club leg of the 2021 NCBA Golf Series on November 7, 2021.

What you need to know:

  • The Series will return to Muthaiga from December 10 for the second junior golf event in the calendar.
  • The first junior event in the series was held in August at the Karen Country Club where 85 junior golfers took part; with 43 qualifying to play at the Rome Classic last October, and at the Big Five tournament in South Africa next year. 

Handicap 19 golfer Aleem Manji,carded a superb round of 46 points on Saturday to the emerge overall winner of the Muthaiga Golf Club leg of the 2021 NCBA Golf Series and book a spot to play at the Series finale next month.
 
Aleem was three points clear of nearest challenger, Rushabh Shah – at handicap nine, who emerged the winner in the men’s category with 43 points, ahead of handicap 24 Julius Opio, who took the runner-up position on countback having carded a round of 42 points.
 
Among the lady players, handicap 29 Mary Mbataru carded a round of 42 points to claim the top position in the category, ahead of handicap 31, Annie Mutethia, who ended the round with 40 points to claim the runner-up position on countback.

