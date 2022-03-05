Magical Kenya Open: Sweden's Ewe Ferguson moves to the top

Sweden's Ewen Ferguson emerged at the top of the leader board going into the final round of this year’s Magical Kenya Open presented by Absa at the par 71 Muthaiga Golf Club course on Saturday.

Ferguson fired an impressive five under par 66, a round that ended with a colourful fly-past by Kenya Airways Dreamliner that was enroute to Jomo Kenyatta International Airport from South Africa.

Masahiro Kawamura of Japan follows the progress of his tee off from first tee during Magical Kenya Open at Muthaiga Golf Club in Nairobi on March 05, 2022. Photo credit: Chris Omollo | Nation Media Group

The national career, Kenya Airways, is among the sponsors in this year's Open which is part of the DP World Tour series.

The day started well for Ferguson, with a first hole birdie and a quick eagle at the fourth, in addition with three birdies at the back nine’s 10th, 14th and 18th with the only bogey of the day coming at the sixth hole which did not halt his charge to the top on 14 under par 199, four shots better than another Swedish player Marcus Kinhult and China’s Ashiun Wu.

“I was playing really well coming into the day, made a nice birdie on one which I think really settles you down a little bit. I managed to plod my way along. I made a couple of mistakes which, when you’re playing well, you still come out with par – get up and down from 70-80 yards for pars and that keeps the momentum going," Ferguson said.

“I think that was the key today, momentum just kept going, I was holing clutch three or four putts to keep me going and I just played nicely and plodded my way around."

“I just kind of wrote that Ras Al Khaimah tournament off because I was just sitting in my room for eight days (with Covid) and didn’t touch a club so when you’re a high performance athlete and come out trying to play golf all the time, you don’t take much time off, it’s just not there."

“I played well in Abu Dhabi, but then just wrote that next tournament off, went back home, practised with my coach and family and just didn’t let it get under my skin."

“It would be unbelievable to win obviously, but I think with everything going on in the world right now, golf just means so little and I think that’s on the back of everyone’s minds. I think that’s pretty key as well, there’s so much other stuff going on so I’ll try my best tomorrow and try grind out the win but if it doesn’t happen that’s OK,’’ added Ferguson.

Njoroge Kibugu follows the progress of his tee off from first tee during Magical Kenya Open at Muthaiga Golf Club in Nairobi on March 05, 2022.

Photo credit: Chris Omollo | Nation Media Group

On the other hand, Kinhultt, a fairly new name in the Open, picked up seven birdies and an eagle finish at the 18th hole in a round that also saw him drop two shots one in each nine for his seven under par 64 which left him with a three rounds total of 10 under par 203, to tie for the second place with Ashun Wu who birdied six holes and dropped one shot for the day’s five under par 66.

“I hit some good shots, gave myself a couple of ten-footers and managed to hole them so it was fun. I’ve been pretty aggressive on the par fives, especially at 18 there, hitting driver and threading the gap between the bunkers and if you do that, the ball runs forever. I think I’ve been hitting wedge, nine iron or eight iron into that green. If you hit a good tee shot you have a pretty good chance to make eagle or birdie," Kinhult said in an interview.

“It was definitely a step in the right direction to win on the Nordic Golf League. I haven’t been playing well it feels, so it was very nice last week to step down a few levels, spent time with my good friends and then on top of that play some golf, so I’m in a good place."

Meanwhile, Ashun Wu said he was happy finishing five under for the day, saying he found some feelings on how to play on the par 71 course.

“I was happy to finish five under with one bogey. I found some feelings on how to play this golf course, finally my game is pretty good to and my putting was good so I’m happy with my play today."

“On the back nine almost every hole I had a birdie change, every hole actually. I had some misreads on the green, but it was no big deal, my putting was still good, and I’m looking forward to tomorrow. “I just need to keep it simple like today and I might have a chance tomorrow. I just need to keep making birdie,’’ he said.

Njoroge Kibugu (right) and his caddie Bo Ciera follow the progress of his tee off from first tee during Magical Kenya Open at Muthaiga Golf Club in Nairobi on March 05, 2022.

Photo credit: Chris Omollo | Nation Media Group

The two were separated by only a shot from a group of five players led by Germany’s Matti Schmid who shot a 64 in the third round for a total of 64, tying with David Horsey of England, Sebastian Garcia from Spain, Thomas Detry of Belgium and Spain’s Jorge Campillo, one of the tournament favourites who fired six under 65 to also wind up the day on 204.

It was not however a good outing for day two leader Shubhankar Sharma of India and his play-mate Masahiro Kawamura from Japan who had started the day on 10 under and nine under par respectively.

Sharma however played four over par 75 in the third round, to drop to tying 17th with seven other players while Kawamura posted one over par 72 to close the day on eight under par 205.

Teeing off for the last round starts at 7am with the two leaders Ferguson and Kinhult expected to tee off from 12.40pm.

The leader board:

Ewen Ferguson (Sco) 66, 67, 66= 199

Marcus Kinhult (Swe) 71, 68, 64= 203

Ashun Wu (Ch) 69, 68, 66= 203

Matti Schmid (Ger) 69, 71, 64= 204

David Horsey (Eng) 69, 70, 65= 204

Sebastian Garcia Rodriguez(Sp) 70, 68, 66= 204

Thomas Detry (Bel) 70, 68. 66= 204