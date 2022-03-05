Magical Kenya Open: Sweden's Ewe Ferguson moves to the top

Shubhankar Sharma of India follows the progress of his tee off from first tee during Magical Kenya Open

Shubhankar Sharma of India follows the progress of his tee off from first tee during Magical Kenya Open at Muthaiga Golf Club in Nairobi on March 05, 2022.


Photo credit: Chris Omollo | Nation Media Group

By Larry Ngala

Sports Writer

Nation Media Group

What you need to know:

  • Ferguson fired an impressive five under par 66, a round that ended with a colourful fly-past by Kenya Airways Dreamliner that was enroute to Jomo Kenyatta International Airport from South Africa.
  • The national career, Kenya Airways, is among the sponsors in this year's Open which is part of the DP World Tour series.

Sweden's Ewen Ferguson emerged at the top of the leader board going into the final round of this year’s Magical Kenya Open presented by Absa at the par 71 Muthaiga Golf Club course on Saturday.

