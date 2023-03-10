Magical Kenya Open: Spain's Elvira takes second round lead

A new leader Nacho Elvira from Spain Friday emerged at the top of the leaderboard with a narrow one shot lead after an impressive six under par 65 in the second round of the 2023 Magical Kenya Open tournament at par 71 Muthaiga Golf Club course.

Carrying a four under par score from the first round, Elvira bogeyed the fourth hole, but produced two back to back birdies at the seventh and eighth. He then started the back nine with a birdie at the par five-10th, rolled in two back-to-back birdies at the 16th and 17th and concluded the round in style with an impressive eagle at the par dice-18th for a two rounds total of 10-under par 132 to lead the surviving field of 79 into the last two rounds of the tournament.

“Every time you’re leading it’s the best position to be in. I feel like I’ve been playing good, even at the beginning of the year when I was missing cuts but I felt like the game was still there. Maybe a couple more putts dropped the last few days and that makes it a good score. I didn’t look at the leaderboard (before starting). We had a game plan, we tried to stick to it. We tried to enjoy the moment, I’ve been struggling," said Nacho, and added:

“It’s my caddie’s first week with me, I’ve been struggling trying to enjoy myself on the golf course and I’m trying to do that at the moment. I’m just trying not to worry too much about it. I guess I was putting too much pressure on myself trying to make things work when everything was actually working. I was trying to be too perfect on every part of my game. I feel like my game is coming together, I just needed to putt a little better.”

Meanwhile, Germany’s Nick Bechem shot four under par 67 for a two rounds total of nine under 133 and a three-way tie with Japan’s Ryo Hisatsune and South Africa’s Jayden Schaper.

Bechem birdied the ninth, 15th, 17th and 18th for his bogey-free round while Schaper picked up three birdies on the third, fourth and sixth, dropped a shot at the ninth, but made a tremendous improvement at the back nine where he birdied the 10th, 16th, 17th and the 18th.

The Japanese Hisatsune had the day’s best round, an eight under par 63 which included 10 birdies and two bogeys to also wind up with 133.

“On my first hole (on Thursday) I had a three-putt bogey, so it wasn’t the perfect start. But after that I’ve been putting really well inside two or three metres. Every time I miss the green, I wouldn’t say I make no mistakes from the tee, but if I miss the green I always get it inside two or three metres. It feels pretty easy so far, which is nice. Just good, solid golf,” said Bechem.

The real chase for the top prize of over Sh34 million now begins with the third round set for Saturday 7am.

The Leaderboard at the close of round two;

Nacho Elvira (Sp) 67, 65= 132

Nick Bechem (Ger) 66, 67= 133

Ryo Hisatsune (Jap) 70, 63= 133

Jayden Scheper (SA) 68, 65= 133

Borja Virto (Sp) 66, 68= 134

Masahiro Kawamura (Jap) 67, 67= 134