Magical Kenya Open: South Africa's Mostert takes early lead

Home professional Mutahi Kibugu got off to a flying start, firing three under par despite dropping three shots, as South Africa’s Dylan Mostert hit a seven under par 64 to take a club house lead as the 2023 Magical Kenya Open got underway at the par 71 Muthaiga Golf Club course on Thursday.

Starting in the morning section, Mutahi who said beginning on the back nine gave him a good chance of making some birdies, fired his first birdie of the tournament on the par five10th, dropped shots on the 11th, 12th and 15th, but managed to recover at the 14th , 16th and 17th.

“I hit a four iron to the right at the 15th, didn’t get a good lie though, missed the par, while I had few bad shots particularly at the 11th and 12th but I was happy picking up two birdies at the front nine’s second and fourth,’’ said Mutahi.

He said he will try and keep it cool I the second round and try and make some more birdies. “The greens were fine though I know they will be as fast as possible going into the last days,’’ added Mutahi.

Of the the Kenyans who teed off in the morning, Greg Snow finished on level par 71, while Simon Ngige and the senior pro Dismas Indiza were on one over par 72 each.

Meanwhile, the South African Mostert, who like Mutahi, started from the back nine, was also on fire right from the word-go, as he picked up birdies on the first three holes (10, 11, 12) and remained in firm control up to the 16th where he went four under, before closing the nine with a birdie at the 18th.