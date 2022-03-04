Magical Kenya Open: Sharma takes lead as Kenya's Kibugu makes cut

Shubhankar Sharma of India follows the progress of his tee shot from 9th tee

Shubhankar Sharma of India follows the progress of his tee shot from 9th tee during Magical Kenya Open at Muthaiga Golf Club in Nairobi on March 04, 2022.


Photo credit: Chris Omollo | Nation Media Group

By  Larry Ngala

Sports Writer

Nation Media Group

What you need to know:

  • Sharma produced a fine round of four under par 67 to take his aggregate to 10 under par 132, just a shot away from Japan’s Masuhiro Kawamura and Scotland’s Ewen Fergusson
  • Japanese Kawamura played a bogey free round of five under 66 in the second round where he made two birdies at the front nine and three at the back nine, to tie for second place with Scotland’s Fergusson
  • Sports Cabinet Secretary Dr Amina Mohamed congratulated Kibugu saying his performance shows junior programmes is the best route to grow the game

India’s Shubhankar Sharma Friday made his first move to the top of the leaderboard as the 2022 Magical Kenya Open marked its halfway stage at the par 71 Muthaiga Golf Club course where 66 players survived the second round cut, and are now all set for the real chase of the top prize money plus some points towards the “the Race to Dubai’’.

