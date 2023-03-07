Magical Kenya Open: Players warm up for big tee off in Pro-Am

At least 54 professionals, who have been listed to play in this year’s Magical Kenya Open, including some of the local pros, will be in action during the Pro-Am event at the par 71 Muthaiga Golf Club course on Wednesday.

The Pro-Am, a curtain-raiser for the Open, offers an opportunity to Kenyan amateurs to play with the visiting and local professionals before they embark on the four-day battle in hunt for the big prize of over Sh30 million.

Half of the field is drawn in the morning on both first and 10th tee from as early as 7.10am.

Those listed to play in the morning include defending champion Ashun Wu of China, who will be leading the team of former Kenya Open Golf Limited director Kathleen Kihanya, Kimani Njane and former Muthaga chairman Mwai Mbuthia.

Leading the field from 7.10am at the front tee will be pro David Howell in the company of James Odnigo, Evans Nyaga and Kenya Ladies Golf Union Vice Chairman Jane Nzibo.

Other pros in action will be South Africa’s Justin Harding, Brandon Stone, Daniel van Tonder, Spain's Jose Campilo and last weekend’s Hero Indian Open winner Marcel Siem.

Former Kenya Open champion Edoardo Molinari is drawn with amateurs Francis Okwara, Hitesh Patel and Emmanuel Wekesa in the morning section.

Siem be in the company of Crown Paints boss Rakesh Rao, Niral Shah and Jeff Macharia.

Among the locals drawn include home player Greg Snow, Samuel Njoroge, Simon Ngige, and Dismas Indiza who has featured in 23 Opens.

Meanwhile, Andrew Johnston of England and Datch pro Daan Huizing, who tied for 25th place in Hero Indian Open, have withdrawn from Thursday's event.

European Tour Tournament manager Jennie Janes said the two will be replaced from the reserve list.