Magical Kenya Open: Obath roots for Kenyan golfers

Magical Kenya Open Tournament Director Patrick Obath has tipped three home players to make the cut to the last two rounds of the competition that will be held at Muthaiga Golf Club from Thursday to Sunday.

They are professionals Greg Snow, Daniel Nduva and Justus Madoya. At least 156 elite golfers from across the world, including eight Kenyan professionals, and six amateurs are expected to feature at the 2023 edition of the DP World Tour event.

Obath said that with a staggering $2million (Sh249 million) in prize purse, the tour promises to be more competitive than it was last year.

He said the Kenyan professional trio stand a chance of making the cut thanks to their consistent performance in the 2022/23 Safari Tour Golf Series.

“In the field this year, we have two Ryder Cup players coming on their own volition. That means that the quality of play is going to be higher than it was last year,” said Obath.

“On the basis of just being consistent…those (Snow, Nduva and Madoya) are the three top ones I will put in terms of being able to qualify and make the cut.”

From left: NTV Sports' James Wokabi, Absa Bank Kenya Chief Marketing Officer Carolyne Kendi, Magical Kenya Open Tournament Director Patrick Obath and co-host James Wokabi during NTV Live Sports show, Sport On! at Nation Centre on March 6, 2023. Photo credit: Chris Omollo | Nation Media Group

He spoke on Monday night during NTV’s live sports show – SportOn! hosted by Bernard Ndong and James Wokabi.

The show was also attended by Absa Bank Kenya Chief Marketing Officer Carolyne Kendi.

Muthaiga’s Snow emerged the Order of Merit winner of the 2022/23 Safari Tour Golf Series with a cumulative total of 236 points.

Great Rift Valley Golf Resort golfer Madoya emerged sixth best Kenyan in the Safari tour with 159 points, while Nduva (Nyali Golf and Country Club), who won the third leg of the tour held last November at the PGA Baobab Course Vipingo Ridge was seventh with 149 points.

Absa, who are the Open’s Presenting Sponsors to a tune of Sh70 million, had last Wednesday announced that home players who make the cut and finish in the top 20 will receive Sh500,000 each, while those who make it for the final top 10 will receive Sh1 million.

Obath said that they have pulled all stops to ensure the tour is a success, adding that over 1000 people including volunteers from Uganda, Tanzania and the United Kingdom are involved.

Kendi said that just like it happened in the previous editions, the 2023 Magical Kenya Open will be more than just golfing.

Through the Birdies for Good initiative, Kendi said they are seeking to plant at least 200 trees by Sunday when curtains come down on the event. Their long-term goal is to plant and grow 10 million trees.

She said that there will also be customer engagement evenings during the four-day event.

“Just being able to create the opportunity for people to interact and connect is a blessing in which we are happy to facilitate and create that space,” said Kendi.

Obath said that the Magical Kenya Open Village will be bigger than before with several top artists entertaining guests and fans every night.